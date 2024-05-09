Versatile electric scrambler rides out for under $6,000

The Outset e-scrambler is the second electric motorcycle from California-based Ryvid, and shapes up as a keenly priced highway-capable ride designed for daily commutes as well as "multi-role" adventuring at the weekend.

Though we've seen a number of relatively low-priced electric motorcycles released over the last few years, they've also come with a per-charge range that restricts them to short commutes and a top speed that will likely keep them away from the highway. Riders looking for beefier options will need suitably fat wallets.

Sondors caused a bit of a stir back in 2021 with an eye-catching hub-drive e-moto called the Metacycle that could be had for US$5,000, was highway-capable and a fairly reasonable commute range. But even though early adopters took delivery the following year, Electrek subsequently revealed that the company was in financial trouble and it now seems to have closed down.

Established manufacturers like Harley-Davidson, Kawasaki and BMW have also dipped their boots in the electric future, while pioneers like Zero and Lightning continue to push performance envelopes – plus there are some interesting developments in the pipe.

The Ryvid Outset electric scrambler can eke up to 70 miles of riding in Eco mode, or can zip up to 75 mph at the expense of battery range Ryvid

Skipping back to 2022, a startup called Ryvid threw its hat in the e-mobility ring with a budget-friendly around-town electric bike called the Anthem – which began shipping to customers in September last year.

Its newly-birthed sibling is built around the same steel frame but the suspension travel has been extended to absorb more bumps along its way through town and beyond, while the wheels are ready for the rough courtesy of multi-role Dunlop Mutant tires.

The Anthem's 4.3-kWh battery pack also filters through to the new model, which has caster wheels below for removing and rolling into the office to top up via the integrated charger. Estimated per-charge range is given as 70 miles (112.6 km) in Eco mode, which will be confirmed once the e-moto has been put through the Urban Dynamometer Driving Schedule to determine actual city/highway figures.

The 72-V air-cooled motor that peaks at 20 hp (14 kW) and sealed belt are also present and correct, for top speeds over 75 mph (120 km/h) and peak torque of 53 lb.ft (71.85 Nm) – so riders will need to secure an appropriate license before parking their rears on the motoX-style seat and adopting a more upright stance thanks to relocated footpegs.

The Ryvid Outset's 20-hp air-cooled motor can produce 53 lb.ft of torque Ryvid

This Outset lacks the earlier model's adjustable seat mechanism though, with seat height given as 33 inches (83.8 cm) – but the company does say that the bike's "compliant suspension and narrow cushion" should suit a range of rider heights.

That suspension shapes up as an inverted fork and rear monoshock. The bike get its own unique headlight design to further separate it from the Anthem, along with a wider handlebar and fewer body panels. It tips the scales at 315 lb (142.8 kg), and can carry up to 330 lb (149.6 kg). The e-scrambler also comes with a low-speed reverse gear for assisting with parking maneuvers, and sports a four-piston hydraulic brake to the front with a 320-mm rotor, and twin-piston flavor in back with a 240-mm rotor.

The Outset will be assembled at a new facility in San Bernardino, and launches in red or gray at the competitive price of US$5,995, with shipping estimated to start from the US summer. The video below has more. The company has also announced a price reduction for the Anthem model – which can now be had for $6,495.

Introducing the Ryvid OUTSET Electric Motorcycle

Product page: Ryvid Outset