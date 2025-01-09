"Flying motorcycle" is claimed to take take-off and land autonomously

We’ve done it. The future is now. The world of Arthur C. Clarke is upon us, and how! The world’s first flying passenger motorcycle, called the Skyrider X1, has just been unveiled at CES in Las Vegas. It rides, it flies, it’s autonomous and it’s pretty darn wild.

The vehicle is built by Rictor, which is a sub-brand of Chinese company Kuickwheel – which focuses on eco-friendly and energy-efficient mobility options. Up until now, Rictor had just one other product in its line-up, the K1 e-bike. To go from that to a flying motorcycle is absolutely bonkers.

The Skyrider X1 is the most recent innovation in the eVTOL space, an area that has rapidly gained attention in the mobility industry owing to the rising need for a variety of travel options. On the ground, it would still technically run as an electric moped courtesy of the outrigger wheels. And when you feel like taking off, all you'd need to do is simply pop out the four arms, power up the props and you will be flying up to 200 meters above the ground.

The motorcycle features a four-axis, eight-propeller system that reportedly allows it to fly. Carbon fiber composite and aviation-grade aluminum material went into its construction to ensure durability.

The Skyrider X1 is made with carbon fiber composite and aviation-grade aluminum Rictor

As for the numbers, Rictor quotes a maximum flight speed of 62 mph (100 km/h) and a flight duration of up to 40 minutes per charge. The battery is configured per the model you choose. There is the base X1 SL, which comes with a 10.5-kWh battery. It gives you a lesser fly time of 25 minutes. The more expensive X1 SX comes with a larger 21-kWh battery that gives you that maximum range. The press materials also mention "triple-redundant flight control systems, ensuring safe operation even if an engine fails." Also present is a BMS battery safety system alongside an integrated emergency parachute.

The Skyrider X1 has a maximum flight speed of 62 mph (100 km/h) and a flight duration of up to 40 minutes Rictor

Automatic route planning is included to help you identify the best flight paths based on your destination, while "real-time weather and environmental adaptability” automatically adjusts the altitude, speed, and flight direction for more efficient travel.

The vehicle also boasts automated take-off and landing functionality, which means you simply have to set your destination and the vehicle will do the rest. There are, however, manual control options in the shape of a joystick for those who prefer hands-on operation.

The Skyrider X1 was unveiled at this year’s CES in Las Vegas Rictor

There are rumors that the Skyrider might hit the markets next year, with a reported price tag of US$60,000.

As already mentioned, a flying motorcycle seems like a pretty big leap for a company with only an ebike to show for itself. Such things as working prototypes, flight tests and certifications are notably missing from the press materials so perhaps it's best to take this development with a pinch of salt until more solid information is made available.

Of course, it's not the first "flying motorcycle" we've seen. There have been the likes of the Mayman Aerospace's Speeder, but this has yet to enter production after years of R&D. As such, it seems a pretty long shot that the Skyrider will land next year (no pun intended), but it’s definitely a fascinating idea.

Passenger eVTOLs will happen. Whether it's Rictor that finally rips open that market or some other company, the Skyrider X1 is a prime example of what’s about to come.

Source: Rictor