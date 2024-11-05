Royal Enfield rides a retro vibe with new 650 twins

Royal Enfield’s famed 650 twin platform has been a big hit ever since the Interceptor and Continental GT came out. With the Shotgun 650 launching at the turn of the year, rumors were rife of upcoming models on this platform. Lo and behold, the Classic 650 and the Bear 650 are here.

The EICMA 2024 trade show is in full swing. Royal Enfield kicked off the proceedings by revealing its electric arm, Flying Flea, and its first-ever EV. But that’s not all, the bikemaker has just launched the all-new Classic 650 which follows the Bear 650. Yup, that’s not one but two bikes built on the 650cc parallel-twin platform.

The Bear 650 made headlines a few days ago when it was first revealed to the public. It was soon spotted listed on the US website with a lucrative starting MSRP of $6,849. The Indian manufacturer followed up on the Bear with a big-capacity Classic. The same ol’ Classic that Royal Enfield has built its identity on has gone big… in a big way.



Classic 650

A pillion seat will be available as an add-on Loz Blain/New Atlas

Much like the Classic 350, the Classic 650 features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, rounded fenders, a single-piece seat, and round headlights and nacelle, all of which are hallmarks of a Royal Enfield modern classic. There will be a pillion seat available as an add-on. It rides on a 19-inch/18-inch wire spoke wheel setup.

The Classic 650 gets the same frame, swingarm, and rear dual shock absorbers with 3.5 in (90 mm) of travel as the Shotgun 650, which isn't really surprising because both these bikes share the major chunk of components and underpinnings. For the front, there is a 1.6-in (43-mm) telescopic fork that offers 4.7 in (120 mm) of travel.

The Classic 650 gets the same frame, swingarm, and rear dual shock absorbers as the Shotgun 650 Loz Blain/New Atlas

With a weight of 535 lb (243 kg), the Classic 650 is the heaviest motorcycle from Royal Enfield. So if you were expecting easy maneuvering, forget about it. The bike boasts 6 in (154 mm) of ground clearance and 31.4 in (800 mm) of seat height with a 3.9-gallon fuel tank.

The famed 648cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin engine from Royal Enfield, which produces 47 horsepower at 7,250 rpm and 38.5 lb.ft (52 Nm) of peak torque at 5,650 rpm, powers the retro cruiser. The gearing ratios are comparable to those of the Shotgun 650, and the engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.

The Classic 650 features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank Loz Blain/New Atlas

In terms of features, the folks at Royal Enfield have adorned the bike quite well when you compare it to the Classic 350. While the stock console is half digital and half analog, there is an available Tripper navigation pod you can opt for. In addition, you get adjustable levers, a USB charging port, complete LED lighting, and dual-channel ABS.

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 is the sixth 650cc motorcycle from the company after the INT 650, Continental GT 650, Super Meteor 650, Shotgun 650, and the freshly launched Bear 650. Four colors are available for the motorcycle: Bruntingthorpe Blue, Black Chrome, Vallam Red, and Teal. Pricing for the USA has yet to be revealed, but it starts at an MSRP of €6,800 in Europe, which translates to about US$7,400. Pretty neat for a parallel-twin classic.



Bear 650

The Bear 650 gets a 19/17-inch wheel combo Loz Blain/New Atlas

The Bear 650 on the other hand, is a scrambler-styled take on the famed Interceptor 650. It undergoes certain notable changes that give it a unique personality. Royal Enfield claims that Eddie Mulder, the youngest winner of the grueling Big Bear run in the California desert in 1960, served as an inspiration for the new Bear 650.

The front and rear wheel combination has changed from 18/18-inch to 19/17-inch. The suspension has also been improved; with the Bear getting the same Showa upside-down front forks as the Shotgun, but the internals have changed while the rear gets new twin shock absorbers.

The Bear 650 features switchable ABS, fully digital TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity, Google Maps integration, and full-LED lighting Loz Blain/New Atlas

Additionally, suspension travel has increased by 5.1 in/4.5 in (130 mm/115 mm) at the front and back. Consequently, the seat height has also increased, making this the tallest of the 650s at 32.6 in (830 mm). The Bear 650 also introduces new MRF Nylorex block pattern tires on spoked wheels; although tubeless tires are not an option as of now. A new wide handlebar and a new foot peg location have been added to improve ergonomics.

With a single major difference, the Bear 650's 648cc parallel-twin engine is the same. The bike now has a two-in-one system with a single exhaust on the right side in place of two exhaust pipes. With this tweak, peak power stays constant but torque increases from 38.5 lb.ft to 41.5 lb.ft (56.2 Nm) at the same 5,150 rpm. With the Bear 650 weighing more than 4 lb lighter than the Interceptor at 476 lb (216 kg), this redesigned exhaust has undoubtedly contributed to some weight savings.

Fully-digital instrument cluster on the Bear 650 Royal Enfield

Feature-wise, there’s switchable ABS, a fully digital TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity, Google Maps integration, full-LED lighting, and a USB charging port. In addition, Royal Enfield will also provide a wide range of accessories, including more scrambler-specific components like a headlight grille and a sump guard, as well as standard equipment like touring mirrors and a touring seat.

The Royal Enfield Bear 650 will be available in five different colors: Boardwalk White, Petrol Green, Wild Honey, Golden Shadow, and Two Four Nine, starting at a suggested retail price of $6,849.

Source: Royal Enfield