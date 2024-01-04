© 2024 New Atlas
Funky Joyce'90 e-moto commuter rides with the heart of an ebike

By Paul Ridden
January 04, 2024
The Joyce'90 is described as "a shrunken version of an electric motorcycle using high-quality e-bike equipment"
The Joyce'90 makes use of a 750-W hub motor for a city-friendly top speed of 45 km/h
The pop-up LED headlight is a design highlight
Building the Joyce'90 prototype
The Joyce'90's design is a collaborative effort from Tozz Bikes and Joyce Technology
Building the Juice'90 prototype
Back in September 2023, e-mobility startup Tozz Bike – the outfit responsible for 2021's Pipegun kickbike – partnered with Joyce Technology to co-develop electric vehicles, and the eye-catching Joyce'90 e-moto is the first fruit of that collaboration.

Tozz has a new version of the Pipegun electric kickbike coming later this year, while Istanbul-based Juice is probably best known for its sporty One electric car. For the Joyce'90, the partnership has looked back to 1990s styling for design inspiration.

"It has a powerful-looking body that stands in between the dirt bikes and grand tourers," Tozz explained in a press release. "The visual beauty of the bike is emphasized with vibrant colors and highlighted further with high-contrast decals."

The e-moto can also bring the mobility party to life courtesy of a built-in Bluetooth speaker, while a nifty pop-up headlight features RGB LEDs to set the mood.

The pop-up LED headlight is a design highlight
The "shrunken version of an electric motorcycle" also rides with some ebike DNA. "Using high-quality ebike parts will allow the end users to reach spare parts and maintain the bike easier after the warranty period," said Tozz co-founder, Burak Kazar. "When the high performance of the bike is considered, this approach enables us to create a win-win solution for our customers. One underestimated but crucial topic is; that producing special parts and tools for these parts for each project creates a huge waste of energy. We saved a significant amount of energy with this approach."

The ebike components list starts with a 750-W hub motor at the rear for up to 80 Nm (59 lb.ft) of torque and a top speed of 45 km/h (28 mph) – so it will serve as a low-powered city commuter rather than a fully fledged electric road warrior. Power will be limited to 250 watts in Europe, and speed to 25 km/h, in line with local regulations. A single removable battery is reckoned good for up to 45 km (28 miles) per charge, but a second can be optioned in for double that.

Building the Joyce'90 prototype
It rolls on 20-inch ebike fat tires, the steel chassis is wrapped in polypropylene bodywork, passenger and rider foot pegs are mounted to a square frame hung low, the suspension fork and rear shock help to smooth out uneven terrain, disc braking provides stopping power, and a small display sits atop the "fuel tank" for at-a-glance ride data.

The Joyce'90 goes up for pre-order this month, though pricing and availability have yet to be revealed. The Tozz/Joyce partnership is also planning to add another two-wheeler EV to the roster, as well as a four-wheeler, in the future.

Product page: Joyce'90

