Triumph sharpens and stimulates 2023 Street Triple 765

The fourth generation of Triumph’s middleweight streetfighter has received a facelift, upgraded electronics, a small power boost, sharper geometry, and sees the addition of a racier Moto2 limited edition to the 2023 standard duet of Street Triple 765 R and RS.

One year after the introduction of the 2006 Daytona 675 supersport triple, Triumph launched its naked spin-off modeled after the iconic Speed Triple, with its distinctive twin round headlights. The more affordable and easier to ride Street Triple became instantly popular, spawning an upgraded second generation in 2013, before receiving a bigger 765-cc triple in 2017, along with a pair of new angular headlights.

After an overhaul in 2020, for 2023 Triumph has introduced the fourth Street Triple generation by further developing the existing base.

The 2023 Street Triple 765 comes in three guises: the basic model R, the sportier RS, and a limited edition called Moto2 as a tribute to the race-tuned version of the very same engine that has powered the middle class of the MotoGP World Championship for the last three years. After all, Triumph proudly associates the development of its powerplant with the expertise that comes from racing at the top level.

Triumph’s in-line triple-cylinder motor had already achieved Euro-5 conformity in 2020, so the latest update simply went for more power, and did so by raising the compression. Pushing this ratio from 12.5:1 up to 13.25 apparently required an almost complete redesign of the cylinder’s top end; newly-shaped combustion chambers, new pistons, valves and camshafts, along with the intake systems for both fuel and air are just some of the changes.

The end result raises the maximum horsepower of the 2023 Street Triple 765 R to 118.4 hp at 11,500 rpm, not far from the previous model’s 116.4 hp and delivered 500 rpm earlier. But the RS and Moto2 take it much further, as their state of tune climaxes at 128.2 hp at 12,000 rpm.

Torque delivery, on the other hand, is identical on all three Street Triples, peaking at 80 Nm (59 lb-ft) at 9,500 rpm.

Triumph mentions that the gearbox has been revised with shorter gear ratios and a new final drive ratio, but doesn’t define the changes in detail, so we don’t know which gears are shorter and by how much.

The frame of the Street Triple 765 is carried over practically unchanged, with slightly different chassis set-ups for each variant. As was the case with the previous generation’s R and RS duo, the latter features steeper rake by 0.5 degrees and shorter wheelbase by 3 mm. Subtracting another 0.2 degrees of rake and 2 mm of wheelbase takes us to the Street Triple 765 Moto2. The seat height is similarly different in each model, starting from 826 mm (32.5 in) for the R and gradually rising up to 839 mm (33 in) for the Moto2.

The 2023 Street Triple 765 R keeps the same Showa fully adjustable suspension kit, while the RS exchanges the rear Showa RSU shock with an Öhlins STX40, and the Moto2 goes for gold with matching Öhlins NIX30 forks.

The brake kit is another part that hasn’t changed on the basic model, with Brembo’s M4.32 radial four-piston calipers taking care of stopping duties on the Street Triple R, but the two other variants enjoy the services of Brembo’s finest, the Stylema radial kit, coupled with the Brembo MCS lever that allows for span and ratio adjustments.

The Street Triple’s electronics have finally been upgraded with an inertial measurement unit, sharpening both the ABS and four-level adjustable traction control with cornering savvy. There are four selectable riding modes on hand for the Street Triple R, including three presets – Road, Rain and Sport – and a rider-configurable one. The RS and Moto2 models add a fifth mode reserved for track use, keeping the electronic safety systems to a minimum level of intervention and the power output to its maximum and most responsive level.

The standard equipment of the 2023 Street Triple 765 clan includes a two-way quickshifter, assist and slip clutch, and self-cancelling indicators, but the instruments are not the same for all models. The R features a pair of small monochrome LCD screens, whereas the higher-spec models sport 5-inch color TFT screens with Bluetooth connectivity as standard.

Strangely enough, Triumph’s tech specs for the previous Street Triple generation included dry weight values only, but the 2023 models list just wet weights, so it’s not possible to make an accurate direct comparison. The 2020-2022 models tipped the scales at 166 to 168 kg (366 to 370.4 lb) dry, whereas the 2023 ones are 188 kg (414.5 lb) for the RS and Moto2, and 189 kg (416.7 lb) for the R with the 15-liter (4-gal) fuel tank filled up.

Triumph redesigned the Street Triple, but kept its silhouette well within recognizable territory. The R ans RS versions follow the same logic as the previous generation, differing in much more than simply some gear, as the whole family has stayed on a path of constant evolution, gaining more step by step. This time it’s more advanced electronics, sprinkled with a bit more power for a boost that will probably feel punchier than what numbers suggest thanks to the shorter gearing.

The 2023 Street Triple 765 R will be available in white and gray colors, the RS in gray, red and yellow, while the carbon-clad Moto2 features two dedicated color schemes based on yellow and white, with its production limited to 765 examples in each color.

