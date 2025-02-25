Yamaha shows off a series-parallel hybrid motorcycle prototype

Last week, Yamaha revealed a hybrid motorcycle engine system it's working on, plonked in a maxi scooter prototype. It could spell an interesting new direction for the Japanese two-wheeler giant to explore if it comes to pass.

Spotted by the folks at Visordown, the series-parallel hybrid electric vehicle (SPHEV) system combines a typical combustion engine with a motor generator mounted directly to the bike's crankshaft, with an electric drive motor connected to the rear axle. Drawing from the crank-mounted generator, the engine sends power to the axle-mounted motor to propel the bike forward.

When you start the motorcycle, it will operate in full EV mode, using just the axle-mounted electric motor to get a quick start from zero. As you speed up, it will kick into hybrid mode, where the internal combustion engine will take over to deliver strong performance. Regenerative braking will return power to the electric setup.

電動技術への新たな挑戦（1）

There are also a couple of Boost modes to help move things along faster. Dual boost mode sees the electric motor and the combustion engine work in tandem to increase acceleration. In Triple Boost mode, the electric motor and the combustion engine's efforts are augmented by the motor generator, which delivers torque straight to the crankshaft.

The SPHEV system offers two boost modes to help you swiftly overtake traffic Yamaha Motor

In the video describing Yamaha's approach to this system, the prototype can be seen nearing 56 mph (90 km/h) on the dyno. It isn't clear if that's the fastest it'll spin up to, though.

Yamaha has ventured into hybrid territory before. Three of its offerings in India, which include a couple of scooters and a 150cc commuter motorcycle from earlier this year, feature a mild hybrid system where an Integrated Starter Generator helps get these low-powered machines off the line. However, that's where the hybrid functionality ends with those basic bikes.

Yamaha is currently testing the new SPHEV system on the road and on the dyno Yamaha Motor

We don't yet know exactly what Yamaha's plans are with its new in-house tech – or if there's a big market for it. Kawasaki revealed that it had been working on hybrid motorcycle engines way back in 2020, and finally unveiled the US$12,500 Ninja 7 Hybrid streetbike in 2023. This 451cc machine featured a parallel twin combustion engine capable of a modest 58.3 hp on its own, and a respectable 68.5 hp when the electric motor joined the party.

Since then, the Ninja 7 Hybrid has been praised for the innovation it showcases and for its ability to provide a quicker kick-off, but it's a lot pricier than similarly powered bikes and doesn't deliver a lot more top-end performance. I can't imagine it's attracted a huge number of buyers around the world just yet.

This scooter may not make it to production, but it's interesting to see it borrow headlight styling from the 2025 MT-09 streetfighter Yamaha Motor

For now, this SPHEV system is still very much a work in progress. A graphic in the press release suggests it might debut in a naked street bike as a well as a faired sport motorcycle at some point in the future.

Source: Yamaha Motor