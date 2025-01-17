Yamaha goes hybrid with the entry-level FZ-S commuter

Yamaha is set to follow Kawasaki into the hybrid segment, with the FZ-S Hybrid. Spotted at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 in India, it's part of a sea change at Yamaha, the ripples of which will surely be felt throughout the motorcycle industry.

The FZ-S is an entry-level commuter offered specifically in the Asian market. It's powered by a single-cylinder, 149cc, air-cooled engine which produces roughly 12.4 hp and 9.8 lb-ft (13.3 Nm) of peak torque.

Now that’s not much, but this is exactly the kind of motorcycle you see in good numbers on Asian roads. What the FZ-S gets is not essentially an out-and-out hybrid system like Kawasaki, but more of a mild-hybrid system that gives the motorcycle a temporary torque boost for quicker overtakes.

The FZ-S gets a mild-hybrid system that gives the motorcycle a temporary torque boost Yamaha

That little boost in power is courtesy of an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG). Other handy features on the bike include a Bluetooth-enabled TFT display, silent ignition, and start/stop technology.

The hybrid system potentially improves off-the-line performance while saving some fuel and reducing emissions. That’s because most airborne pollutants are created when the bike is not in its ideal operating window, running at low revs.

It's the first motorcycle in India to employ this system, but it’s certainly not Yamaha’s first. The Asia-specific Ray ZR and Fascino scooters were fitted with this tech a while back.

Yamaha has not yet confirmed if the system will significantly impact mileage or range. In its current version, the FZ-S manages about 109 mpg (2.2 L/100km) – almost as much as the Indian-spec KTM 125 Duke.

The Yamaha FZ-S Hybrid comes with additional features like single-channel ABS and traction control for added safety Yamaha

Along with the hybrid tech, the Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid comes with additional features like single-channel ABS and traction control for added safety. It weighs 300 lb (136 kg) and has a 3.4-gal (13-liter) fuel tank.

A 41-mm telescopic front fork and a 7-step preload-adjustable monoshock at the back make up the suspension. It has a 282-mm front disc brake along with a 220-mm counterpart in the rear.

The 17-inch alloy wheels are wrapped in tubeless tires with a 100 section up front and 140 section down back. A seat height of 39.1 inches (790 mm) makes it more than accessible for people of all inseams, while the 6.5-inch (165-mm) ground clearance is adequate for city chores.

Remember, this is a bike that's specifically built for markets like India, where road space is at a premium. So it’s a given that the FZ-S is quite maneuverable for daily commutes.

The Yamaha FZ-S Hybrid starts at INR 130,700, which is about US$1,500 Yamaha

Will it come to the West? Heck no! But does it give a glimpse into another major shift in the motorcycle space? Absolutely!

Alternative energy is the way forward, whether you like it or not. It’s interesting to see Yamaha follow another Asian manufacturer in the direction of hybrid tech.

Currently, the FZ-S starts at INR 130,700, which is about US$1,500. US-bound or not, that is most definitely a steal.

