Multitasking smart desktop amp lets you leave bulky hardware at home

Desktop smart amps from the likes of Yamaha, Boss and Positive Grid are great for solo practice and group rehearsals. Tone upstart Chaos Audio is challenging the big boys with the Nimbus, a 70-W app-driven "music studio in a box" built on an open platform.

Like the THR, Katana and Spark models, the idea here is to negate the need for a bunch of floor stomps, multiple amps, mixers, interfaces, and other gear – and cram everything you need for bedroom practice into one portable box.

After successfully crowdfunding an "open plugin platform in a stombox," Chaos has returned to Kickstarter to raise production funds for the Nimbus. The startup reckons that its solution improves on the popular desktop amp formula by loading in more powerful brains, building the "easiest mobile app ever made" while also opening the platform to third party and user development, cranking out more peak power than most, and more.

The Nimbus includes more than 45 effects and tones out of the box, which can be expanded via a mobile app and/or an open development platform Chaos Audio

The custom amp processor inside the box features ARM Cortex brains that run at 1 GHz, reportedly much more powerful than chips found in competitors like the THR30 and Lava Studio. This is supported by 512 MB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

On the subject of power, the Nimbus rocks dual 4-inch full-range speakers from PowerBass that are rated for 70 watts RMS, but peak at 105 W. The smart amp comes pre-loaded with a bunch of tone presets – more than 20 effects, 25+ amp models and matching cabs – that can be accessed via a multi-knob, without firing up the app. And the unit also includes separate instrument volume and streaming/backing music volume knobs.

Impulse Responses of treasured amps can be loaded into the system, and there's support for neural amp modeling too. Bluetooth 5.0 is baked in for pairing with a smartphone running the companion mobile app for selecting plugins, building signal chains and generally controlling the show. Of course, users can also stream in music for jams and backing.

Wi-Fi is there too, but is disabled by default – activation post-launch is planned. There's also a web app for tone edits using a computer. A USB Type-A port supports MIDI control, there are two XLR/instrument combo jacks – one to the top and the other to the rear – for plugging in a guitar, bass, keyboard or mic. Stereo aux input is available too, plus line-out and headphone outputs.

The Nimbus can be the USB interface to a laptop running music production software Chaos Audio

The desktop amp comes with a built-in looper rocking 5 minutes of recording time, to lay down rhythm and melody so you can solo over top. It can also serve as a USB-C audio interface at 24-bit/44.1-kHz resolution for recording your creations through a favorite DAW on PC or Mac. And rounding out the key specs: the 12-lb (5.4-kg) Nimbus can be picked up using recessed handles at the sides, and measures 14 x 8.5 x 7 in (35 x 22 x 18 cm).

You can listen to a number of tone samples over on the already-funded Kickstarter, though to be honest I'm more impressed by the sounds I can get out of my Spark 2 than those offered here. However, I've not tried the Nimbus myself so the experience could well be very different in person.

Early bird pledges currently start at US$449, which represents a hundred bucks off the expected retail price. All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, but Chaos has previously delivered on its Kickstarted Stratus stomp, which is now available through its webshop. If all goes to plan for the current campaign, shipping is estimated to start from April next year.

"Chaos Audio was founded on the idea of giving musicians tools that are powerful, flexible, and affordable," said CEO of Chaos, Landon McCoy. "With Nimbus, we are delivering a music studio in a box that not only competes with but surpasses larger brands in functionality and openness. The fact that we hit our goal in three minutes shows that the music community is ready for something different."

Nimbus: The Smartest Amp Ever Made.

Source: Chaos Audio

New Atlas may receive commission if you purchase through our links.