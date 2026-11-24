Most portable pianos still have one problem in common: they’re awkwardly long. Pliavo’s Fold-and-Go Piano takes a more literal approach, splitting its keyboard into hinged sections that pack small enough to slip into a backpack.

The Kickstarter project comes in 60-key, five-octave and 84-key, seven-octave versions, comprising five and seven hinged sections respectively. Both collapse down to just 16 cm (6.3 in) long, with no assembly needed before playing.

Pliavo: The 84-key piano that goes with you

The 60-key model weighs 708 g (1.56 lb), while the larger one comes in at 853 g (1.88 lb). For keyboards that can also double as portable MIDI controllers, they’re both surprisingly light.

When it’s folded, each hinged section stacks vertically to achieve that compact footprint, expanding out to roughly 113 cm (44.5 in) on the 84-key model. Unlike roll-up silicone mats, Pliavo uses a rigid keybed with 22-mm-wide white keys and 3 mm of key travel (though the keys are unweighted and lack velocity sensitivity, meaning volume won’t respond to how hard you strike them).

Pliavo includes 128 onboard tones, 128 rhythm patterns, and a built-in metronome Pliavo Kickstarter

It still works as a standalone instrument without needing a laptop or phone attached. Pliavo includes 128 onboard tones, 128 rhythm patterns, and a built-in metronome, and comes with a small external wireless speaker for playing out loud and a 3.5-mm headphone jack for a quieter practice session.

The rechargeable battery is rated for around five hours of use and takes roughly 1.5 hours to recharge over USB-C. The keyboard is still usable while it’s plugged in, too, which helps make the Fold-and-Go a genuinely standalone instrument rather than just a collapsible MIDI controller.

Back at your desk, Pliavo can double as a compact MIDI controller over USB-C or Bluetooth 5.1 BLE MIDI, allowing it to trigger virtual instruments or record notes in compatible music-production and learning apps. It’s worth noting that the Bluetooth connection carries MIDI data only, not audio.

The keyboard also supports an optional sustain pedal, and a one-touch sustain function is built in for when you don’t want to carry the extra gear with you.

Connected to a laptop via USB-C, the Fold-and-Go Piano doubles as a compact MIDI controller for recording and triggering virtual instruments in desktop music software Pliavo Kickstarter

The Kickstarter runs until December 22 and has already sailed far beyond its US$3,000 goal, having attracted more than 1,000 backers. Early pledges start at $99 for the 60-key model and $129 for the 84-key version. Shipping will be charged separately, and delivery is currently estimated for February 2027.

All crowdfunding projects carry an element of risk, and this looks to be the first outing from Pliavo so you might want to keep that in mind if choosing to back this campaign. For what it's worth, the creators do say they have a playable prototype in the bag, though are still working on the final sound design and finishes.

Source: Kickstarter

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