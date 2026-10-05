© 2026 New Atlas
Music

Benjamin gives YouTube music lessons real buttons and dials

By Monica J. White
October 05, 2026
Benjamin gives YouTube music lessons real buttons and dials
Learning an instrument from YouTube videos can be frustrating, but Benjamin lets student take control using physical buttons
Learning an instrument from YouTube videos can be frustrating, but Benjamin lets student take control using physical buttons
View 8 Images
Learning an instrument from YouTube videos can be frustrating, but Benjamin lets student take control using physical buttons
1/8
Learning an instrument from YouTube videos can be frustrating, but Benjamin lets student take control using physical buttons
Loops are set with two presses and can then be fine-tuned frame by frame using the rotary scroll wheel
2/8
Loops are set with two presses and can then be fine-tuned frame by frame using the rotary scroll wheel
Playback speed can be adjusted in 5% increments
3/8
Playback speed can be adjusted in 5% increments
Benjamin combines an adjustable iPad cradle with a set of backlit buttons, a scroll wheel, and a volume slider, all designed to be operated by feel
4/8
Benjamin combines an adjustable iPad cradle with a set of backlit buttons, a scroll wheel, and a volume slider, all designed to be operated by feel
Benjamin fits iPads from the mini up to the 13-inch iPad Pro, including most cases up to 13 mm thick
5/8
Benjamin fits iPads from the mini up to the 13-inch iPad Pro, including most cases up to 13 mm thick
Thirteen backlit buttons provide playback control, plus a scroll wheel helps with looping and video navigation
6/8
Thirteen backlit buttons provide playback control, plus a scroll wheel helps with looping and video navigation
Benjamin's controls can be dimmed or brightened to suit different practice environments
7/8
Benjamin's controls can be dimmed or brightened to suit different practice environments
Benjamin's built-in battery means that it won't draw juice from a docked iPad
8/8
Benjamin's built-in battery means that it won't draw juice from a docked iPad
View gallery - 8 images

Benjamin is a tactile control surface and iPad stand that replaces fiddly touchscreen gestures with physical controls. It helps musicians keep their focus on the instrument while they learn from tutorial videos.

Music education tech has been moving quickly. Recent examples include guitars with light-up fretboards that guide your fingers and ROLI's AI Music Coach, which tracks your hands at the piano and gives feedback in real time.

For a huge number of players, though, the teacher is simply a YouTube video, and the main obstacle is the interface. Everyone knows how many attempts it can take to successfully grab the progress bar on a touchscreen and drag it back by the correct amount, but for musicians who need to repeat the same riff over and over again, that small annoyance becomes a genuine barrier.

Benjamin: A control surface for practice

Toronto-based Benjamin Industries tackles that problem with a dedicated hardware controller that doubles as a stand. Founder Robinson Kelly came up with the idea while teaching himself bass during the pandemic. He drew on his earlier career as a television video editor, where physical controls made jumping to an exact moment second nature.

Benjamin's headline trick is two-press looping. You tap the IN button where a passage starts and OUT where it ends, and the section starts repeating immediately. Dedicated buttons nudge the loop's boundaries, and holding IN or OUT while turning the scroll wheel adjusts them frame by frame.

Loops are set with two presses and can then be fine-tuned frame by frame using the rotary scroll wheel
Loops are set with two presses and can then be fine-tuned frame by frame using the rotary scroll wheel

The same wheel handles general navigation. It can jump by chapter, in 10-, 5-, or 1-second steps, or one frame at a time. Playback speed moves in 5% increments in either direction, so you can gradually work a solo up to tempo or push past it for a challenge. A single button snaps everything back to normal speed.

Thirteen backlit switches cover play/pause, mute, fullscreen, captions, bookmarks, playlists, and voice search, while a physical slider handles volume. The companion app lets you name, save, and organize loops and bookmarks into playlists. It plays YouTube within the app itself, and it also works with Apple Music and media files stored on the iPad.

The aluminum and ABS unit measures 280 x 190 x 25 mm (11 x 7.5 x 1 in) and weighs about 950 g (2 lb). It pairs over Bluetooth LE with iPads from the mini up to the 13-inch Pro running iPadOS 16 or later, and it can also mount on tripods and VESA arms. Its 3,200-mAh battery is rated for roughly nine days at three hours of daily practice.

Playback speed can be adjusted in 5% increments
Playback speed can be adjusted in 5% increments

Benjamin recently launched on Kickstarter and hit its CAD 10,000 (around US$7025) goal within 15 minutes. Super Early Bird pledges start at around CA$499 (around US$350), against a planned retail price of CAD 699 (around US$490).

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, and this appears to be the first project from Benjamin Industries. The husband and wife team has been joined by acclaimed software engineer Erik von Harten to help ensure a smooth user experience on the app side of things. Patents in Canada and the US have been secured, and the fresh-faced company is aiming for final testing and certifications by December. Production is estimated to start from June 2027, with shipping following a month later.

All-in-one learning gadgets like the mu6label try to teach you themselves. Benjamin takes a different approach: it treats the vast library of free lessons already online as the curriculum and focuses on making that content easier to drill. That's a narrower pitch, but arguably a smarter one. It isn't limited to music either, since dance, sports, and craft tutorials could benefit from the same precise control.

Benjamin combines an adjustable iPad cradle with a set of backlit buttons, a scroll wheel, and a volume slider, all designed to be operated by feel
Benjamin combines an adjustable iPad cradle with a set of backlit buttons, a scroll wheel, and a volume slider, all designed to be operated by feel

There are some limitations. Benjamin is iPad-only for now, and it can't control the native YouTube app. Still, support for more platforms is planned, and the app requires no subscription. For anyone tired of fighting their screen mid-practice, it could be a welcome upgrade.

Sources: Benjamin Industries, Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links

View gallery - 8 images

Tags

MusicKickstarterLearningiPadDockInstrumentTactileController
No comments
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Monica is a tech journalist with over a decade of experience. Computing is her main area of interest, and she loves building her own PCs and tracking all the latest innovations. A UK native, Monica now lives in Poland with her fluffy dog and her endless pile of electronics.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

This odd contraption plays your guitar for you – and you can 3D print one at home
Music
Watch: 3D-printable 'robot' performs guitar masterpieces in your living room
The MegCell Pulse is a 3D-printable robotic system that can fit on any acoustic guitar and play music you feed it in a digital tablature format. With this, you can hear compositions rendered right in front of you, no speakers necessary.
Polyend's Keys is built for musicians who don't want a clunky MIDI controller taking up room on their desks
Music
Keyboard-MIDI controller combo could be the stuff of musicians' dreams
Polyend, maker of immensely cool drum machines, synths, and guitar pedals, is now working on a product for your desk. Keys combines a playable three-octave piano with a QWERTY keyboard you can use for work, composition, and performing.
The Litejam Neo packs a ton of features to learn and play guitar, thanks to an RGB lighting system and a versatile companion app
Music
Carbon fiber guitar's smart RGB lights teach you how to play
This new smart guitar we've come across uses LEDs on the fretboard along with a full-featured app to make it easy to visually learn the instrument. Litejam has an acoustic called the Neo, as well as an electric and bass, currently on Kickstarter.
Combine virtual metal spheres, springs and anchors in any way you want – then whack them with a virtual mallet and see what happens
Music
Wonderfully oddball music app turns virtual physics into sounds
Created by a former Google engineer, Anukari abandons conventional audio synthesis in favor of a virtual physics world where collisions, vibrations and kinetic energy become music in real time using GPU processing.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!