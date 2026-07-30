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Music

Carbon fiber guitar's smart RGB lights teach you how to play

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
July 30, 2026
Carbon fiber guitar's smart RGB lights teach you how to play
The Neo bass features a more traditional design – but those LEDs will look badass on a dimly lit stage
The Neo bass features a more traditional design – but those LEDs will look badass on a dimly lit stage
View 6 Images
The Litejam Neo packs a ton of features to learn and play guitar, thanks to an RGB lighting system and a versatile companion app
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The Litejam Neo packs a ton of features to learn and play guitar, thanks to an RGB lighting system and a versatile companion app
The acoustic-electric Neo features a one-piece carbon fiber body
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The acoustic-electric Neo features a one-piece carbon fiber body
The Litejam Neo electric has plenty of character and doesn't look at all like a learning tool
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The Litejam Neo electric has plenty of character and doesn't look at all like a learning tool
The Neo bass features a more traditional design – but those LEDs will look badass on a dimly lit stage
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The Neo bass features a more traditional design – but those LEDs will look badass on a dimly lit stage
The versatile app makes it easy to learn chords, scales, progressions, and songs
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The versatile app makes it easy to learn chords, scales, progressions, and songs
The fretboard lights up to guide both your fret hand and picking hand through chords, scales, lessons, and songs
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The fretboard lights up to guide both your fret hand and picking hand through chords, scales, lessons, and songs
View gallery - 6 images

This new smart guitar we've come across uses LEDs on the fretboard along with a full-featured app to make it easy to visually learn the instrument.

By following the lights – and putting in the time to practice – you can start playing without having to sign up for lessons.

The Litejam Neo is a proper acoustic guitar with LEDs for each of its 21 frets. The RGB lights sync up with lessons and songs from a companion mobile app, both for your fretting hand and your picking hand. The lights are also color-coded for each finger on both hands.

Litejam Neo: The World’s First RGB Electric Acoustic Guitar

These glowing lights indicate where your fingers should land on the fretboard to nail chords and scales. Lights closer to the body highlight which strings to play for fingerpicking sequences.

You can even learn to play alternating bass notes to accompany your fingerstyle playing. That's a proper step up from the way beginners usually learn to pick chords and arpeggios.

The fretboard lights up to guide both your fret hand and picking hand through chords, scales, lessons, and songs
The fretboard lights up to guide both your fret hand and picking hand through chords, scales, lessons, and songs

The comprehensive learning app is packed with a range of lessons, and of course, covers chords, scales, and fingerpicking patterns. You can build patterns and chord progressions that you want to practice using the light-guided system, and practice your favorite songs.

The versatile app makes it easy to learn chords, scales, progressions, and songs
The versatile app makes it easy to learn chords, scales, progressions, and songs

It can even import song tabs in Guitar Pro's file format, and slow down or loop sections that you want to master at your own pace.

The guitar itself looks like one you'll want to pick up and play outside of your learning sessions. It's got a light one-piece molded carbon fiber body that's ergonomically contoured for comfort.

The acoustic-electric Neo features a one-piece carbon fiber body
The acoustic-electric Neo features a one-piece carbon fiber body

The 21 nickel-silver-alloy medium jumbo frets are set up with a low action for playability. And since it's equipped with an acoustic-electric system, you can plug it in and perform live, or even connect to an audio interface to record your playing. The Neo's rechargeable battery will run for up to 8 hours of guided practice.

If you're not keen on an acoustic but want the learning features and LEDs, Litejam has more options to choose from. There's the Neo Electric, which is made from American Alder in a unique body shape. It features two custom Alnico V humbucker pickups, 24 stainless frets, and a Wilkinson 2-point tremolo.

The Litejam Neo electric has plenty of character and doesn't look at all like a learning tool
The Litejam Neo electric has plenty of character and doesn't look at all like a learning tool

If you're more about the rhythm section, there's the Neo Bass – a full-scale 34-incher with a basswood body with two active pickups.

The Neo bass features a more traditional design – but those LEDs will look badass on a dimly lit stage
The Neo bass features a more traditional design – but those LEDs will look badass on a dimly lit stage

Litejam is currently crowdfunding the Neo lineup on Kickstarter, where all three models and their various colorways can be had at a discount.

The acoustic-electric Neo can be had for US$329, down from its $499 expected MSRP. That includes a guitar Bag, instrument cable, a strap, picks, and more. The electric model starts at $499 for the black version, and the bass comes in at $499 too. Select colors come in a bit higher.

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, Litejam previously launched and shipped an LED-equipped guitar on Kickstarter with over $1 million in funding this year.

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide starting in September 2026, with some variants going out in November. Delivery costs will be calculated once the campaign ends, and will vary based on whether you go with air or sea shipping (starts at $40 per unit for North America).

If you like the idea of light-guided learning but simply can't wait to dive in, there are similar systems already available from the likes of Fretlight and Fret Zealot.

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

View gallery - 6 images

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MusicGuitarKickstarterBass guitarAcoustics
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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