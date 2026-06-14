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Music

Pro-grade record cutter lets musos make their own master discs

By Paul Ridden
June 14, 2026
Pro-grade record cutter lets musos make their own master discs
The APC-2 is described as "professional record cutter built and designed for producing original playback discs with superior sound quality in real time"
The APC-2 is described as "professional record cutter built and designed for producing original playback discs with superior sound quality in real time"
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The APC-2 is described as "professional record cutter built and designed for producing original playback discs with superior sound quality in real time"
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The APC-2 is described as "professional record cutter built and designed for producing original playback discs with superior sound quality in real time"
A limited number of APC-2 machines have been built, each fashioned using powder-coated aluminum and coming in black only
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A limited number of APC-2 machines have been built, each fashioned using powder-coated aluminum and coming in black only

A few years ago, Teenage Engineering partnered with designer Yuri Suzuki for a cute lo-fi vinyl cutter. Now the Swedes are going pro with the limited-edition APC-2, a full-sized record cutter for churning out high-quality playback discs.

This beast of a machine measures 51 x 23.6 x 15.7 inches (1,300 x 600 x 400 mm) and weighs in at 308 lb (140 kg), so you're not going to be lugging it from studio to rehearsal space by yourself. The APC-2 has been developed in collaboration with analog lovers SuperSense "to enable access to anyone who wants their music or sound on a physical record."

Once a blank is placed on the turntable and the super-low-flutter direct-drive motor rocking variable speed starts the spin, the stereo-feedback cutting head mounted to a custom tonearm can get to work. Input from a digital audio workstation is supported for "locked grooves and other specialty cuts" but we've no word on other input methods for your creations.

A limited number of APC-2 machines have been built, each fashioned using powder-coated aluminum and coming in black only
A limited number of APC-2 machines have been built, each fashioned using powder-coated aluminum and coming in black only

An onboard vacuum system holds the disc in place, and removes the waste material as the head does its thing. It's unclear what sort of blanks are supported here though – whether direct to vinyl or on playable master lacquer.

We do know that the lathe can be remote controlled over Ethernet or Wi-Fi, there's a built-in power amp with feedback and RIAA encoder, and a headphone/line-out amp for real-time monitoring.

While the toy-like PO80 is cheap and cheerful, the APC-2 has all the hallmarks of a very costly investment. Exactly how much has not been revealed, with Teenage Engineering inviting folks to get in touch for more info. A limited number has reportedly been built "so far" – which suggests that more may be produced if demand dictates.

Product page: APC-2

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Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

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