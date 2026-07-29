Wonderfully oddball music app turns virtual physics into sounds

Technology is not always about getting more controlled, more digital and more logical. And a mad new music program that's just launched is a brilliant demonstration of that… and why it matters.

Welcome to Anukari. Created by Evan Mezeske, an Arizona-based former engineering lead at Google, it sounds completely bonkers, because it is.

How to build a physics synth | Anukari Quickstart

Instead of playing back smooth recordings or drawing clean digital audio waves, Anukari is like a miniature musical video game. Users play with its virtual physics engine to translate physical violence against digital objects directly into sound.

The program is a chance to make music by building a virtual mesh of metal blocks and springs on your screen and then striking the creation with a virtual hammer – just to hear it go BOING.

It is a delightfully chaotic crossover between classical mechanics, computer graphics architecture and digital signal processing. Want a go? There's a free seven-day demo on offer – without any credit details or signing up long-term.

Create a system of virtual objects that are as complex as you want. The app will translate their vibrations into bizarre sounds to use as musical notes Anukari

Pushed to extremes, your Anukari session could involve daisy-chaining hundreds of virtual blocks, balls and springs into a sprawling, dangling spiderweb structure. You could then simultaneously strike it with multiple MIDI mallets while everything is violently modulated by audio oscillators.

To understand how weird this is, think how computers usually make audio with neat formulas to generate predictable, repeating waves or play back pre-recorded audio of a real piano or violin.

Anukari chucks both those normal methods straight in the trash. Instead, it features a blank 3D arena where you drag and drop virtual weights, stretchy springs and anchors.

When you press a piano-style key, a virtual mallet smashes into your creation. Weights bounce, springs stretch and energy ripples through the entire structure. A virtual microphone inside the 3D space captures that movement, turning the kinetic displacement into sound.

This mad-science approach is turning heads in the tech world because Anukari embraces a disruptive new approach to non-linear chaos.

Former Google engineer Evan Mezeske spent more than three years developing Anukari before its official launch Anukari

If you daisy-chain 20 virtual weights together and hit them repeatedly, the structure will twist, spin and collide wildly. The energy transfers from link to link. This creates evolving, metallic scrapes, deep kinetic drones and physical snaps that sound completely "alive" because they are obeying laws of motion not a fixed code script.

Of course, from your processor’s point of view, calculating the exact speed, force and position of hundreds of bouncing weights 48,000 times every single second is a brutal workload. If you ran this physics loop on a standard computer processor, your machine would probably freeze instantly.

To survive, Anukari cleverly treats audio generation like a high-end 3D video game. It offloads the heavy lifting from your limited capacity CPU to your graphics card. This offers massive parallel processing that can render sound waves as fast as it normally reorganizes pixels.

To put it simply: your computer's main processor (CPU) is like driving a Ferrari down a single-lane road. It is fast but it can only handle one vehicle (or problem) at a time. Anukari's idea of using the graphics card (GPU) is like taking a 1,000-lane highway filled with thousands of budget sedans. Individually, each lane is slower than the Ferrari, but because they are all moving simultaneously, they can move an entire city's worth of traffic at once.

It's another example of a major 2026 industry trend where developers are increasingly migrating heavy algorithmic signal processing off CPUs and onto consumer graphics cards.

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The Anukari software also works in reverse. You can feed in real-world audio, like your own voice, and the software translates it into literal kinetic force. Shout into it and you can physically shake and rattle the virtual 3D springs inside the program. We did warn you it really is bonkers.

The temptation is to concentrate on making crazy noises to scare your flat mates but dedicated Anukari users can make complete musical compositions using these sounds. The software is explicitly built to let you share both the music and its 3D visuals with others.

When you download Anukari, it installs as both a standalone computer program (an app) and as an audio plugin that slots directly inside digital music studios like GarageBand or Ableton Live. This means you can ‘perform’ Anukari music live or use it within standard recording software and export the final ‘song’ as a standard audio file.

Interested users can get a free seven-day trial without the usual hassles of credit cards and cancelling long subscriptions Anukari

Because half the fun is watching the virtual 3D metal nets twist and vibrate, the developer built a one-click video recorder directly into the interface too. With a single click, you can capture synchronized, high-quality video files of your moving 3D instruments alongside the audio and post directly to social media like YouTube, Instagram or TikTok.

The project has been in development for three years and this month Anukari left its public beta phase and launched version 1.0 as a stable commercial release for most systems and formats.

Thankfully the 1.0 engine has introduced automated "explosion recovery" – meaning if your 3D virtual physics structure goes totally haywire and mathematically breaks, the software catches the glitch instantly without crashing your system (or blowing out your speakers).

A word of warning though. It's bonkers mad. But weirdly addictive.

Source: Anukari