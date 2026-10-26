© 2026 New Atlas
Music

Teenage Engineering's portable amp cranks out cool guitar & mic effects

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
October 26, 2026
Teenage Engineering's portable amp cranks out cool guitar & mic effects
TE stuffed a two-sided USB drive full of backing tracks and loops you can jam along to
Teenage Engineering stuffed a two-sided USB drive full of backing tracks and loops you can jam along to
View 6 Images
In typical Teenage Engineering fashion, its latest amp looks like nothing else on the market today
1/6
In typical Teenage Engineering fashion, its latest amp looks like nothing else on the market today
You get a total of six inputs on the EP-35 – and a little camp light
2/6
You get a total of six inputs on the EP-35 – and a little camp light
The guitar and mic effects go up to 11
3/6
The guitar and mic effects go up to 11
This wireless foot pedal can control the amp's looper, backing track playback, and even toggle guitar and mic effects
4/6
This wireless foot pedal can control the amp's looper, backing track playback, and even toggle guitar and mic effects
TE stuffed a two-sided USB drive full of backing tracks and loops you can jam along to
5/6
Teenage Engineering stuffed a two-sided USB drive full of backing tracks and loops you can jam along to
The amp features a 4-inch woofer, a 1-inch tweeter, guitar and XLR 48V phantom power mic inputs, and peg holes to attach a TE sampler
6/6
The amp features a 4-inch woofer, a 1-inch tweeter, guitar and XLR 48-V phantom power mic inputs, and peg holes to attach a Teenage Engineering sampler
View gallery - 6 images

Known for its distinctive product design and whimsical approach to making music gear, Sweden's Teenage Engineering (TE) is back at it with a multi-instrument amp that's got a fun side.

The EP-35 K.O.-Amp is, as its moniker implies, a 35-W combo amp with inputs for a guitar and a mic – and a bunch of preset effects for each of them. It'll also connect wirelessly to your phone to play backing tracks, and you can even load up more tracks and drum loops with a USB thumb drive.

The Amp also plays nice with a wireless foot pedal that features two large buttons: these can turn effects on and off, engage the amp's looper functionality, and control backing track playback.

The amp features a 4-inch woofer, a 1-inch tweeter, guitar and XLR 48V phantom power mic inputs, and peg holes to attach a TE sampler
The amp features a 4-inch woofer, a 1-inch tweeter, guitar and XLR 48-V phantom power mic inputs, and peg holes to attach a Teenage Engineering sampler

This isn't a conventional guitar amp per se, but rather a tool to explore your creativity and experiment with different sounds. By that I mean, this isn't necessarily made for seasoned guitarists chasing a particular tone or looking for something powerful to plug their extensive pedalboards into. There are plenty of other options for that kind of thing, including this compact portable option from Blackstar we covered recently.

There's an interesting range of guitar effects that you can turn up to 11: Twang gives you a surf rock-sorta sound with delay, chorus, and tremolo; Blues adds a saturated retro overdrive; Indie features a spacey phaser, and Envelope engages an auto-wah, along with a slapback delay as you dial it to the max.

The guitar and mic effects go up to 11
The guitar and mic effects go up to 11

For the mic, meanwhile, you can activate a lo-fi radio sound, a lush ambient echo, and a vocoder sound with tone adjustments. My favorite, though, is the one that turns your voice into a full-on bass synth.

TE hasn't put out a video of the EP-35 in action yet, but you can hear these effects in B&H's video below (starts at 6:08):

teenage engineering EP–35 K.O.–AMP & Speaker: Specs & Demo

As a rock guitarist who's owned a few amps and messed around a lot with effects pedals and processors, I'm not particularly excited by what I'm hearing. It's just not for someone like me who likes classic amp sounds, heavy distortion, and total control over each aspect of their tones. You can't separately tweak the individual parameters in each effect here, or shape the sound with an equalizer. I also haven't seen any demonstrations of the Amp at the end of an effects chain, so it's hard to say how it'll hold up when you plug in old-school pedals or a modern multi-effects box.

That's not to say the Amp is a bad product. It's designed in the true TE spirit of enabling musicians to have fun and try new things – so it serves a different purpose entirely. I can see more experimental artists like Ariathome going to town with this. With its compact size, 12-hour playback time on a full charge, and the ability to run six inputs simultaneously, it could be a good choice for buskers and impromptu outdoor performances.

There are even more neat tricks up the EP-35's sleeve. It can connect to your computer via USB and act as a sound card to record your playing; the Bluetooth connectivity allows it to simply serve as a wireless speaker; there's even a port to connect an FM radio antenna and tune in to local stations.

In typical Teenage Engineering fashion, its latest amp looks like nothing else on the market today
In typical Teenage Engineering fashion, its latest amp looks like nothing else on the market today

You can also buy and plug in a thumb drive loaded with two sets of files on Side A and Side B, like a cassette. The first includes backing tracks to jam along to, while the other has drum loops for sampling. Of course, it'll support your own files as well, and you can shuffle through tracks using the pedal.

The EP-35 can be paired wirelessly with a second amp for stereo sound, or daisy chain multiple amps together and expand your sound for a larger audience.

While it's not for everybody, it could well be a blast for the right kind of inventive musician. I also like how it can pair up with a range of TE accessories almost natively, from the multi-function pedal (US$99) to the EP-133 K.O. II sampler that can sit on top of the amp with pegs to hold it in place.

Find the EP-35 on TE's site, as well as on B&H's store at $399.

Source: Teenage Engineering

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

MusicAmplifierAmplifiers
No comments
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

This odd contraption plays your guitar for you – and you can 3D print one at home
Music
Watch: 3D-printable 'robot' performs guitar masterpieces in your living room
The MegCell Pulse is a 3D-printable robotic system that can fit on any acoustic guitar and play music you feed it in a digital tablature format. With this, you can hear compositions rendered right in front of you, no speakers necessary.
Polyend's Keys is built for musicians who don't want a clunky MIDI controller taking up room on their desks
Music
Keyboard-MIDI controller combo could be the stuff of musicians' dreams
Polyend, maker of immensely cool drum machines, synths, and guitar pedals, is now working on a product for your desk. Keys combines a playable three-octave piano with a QWERTY keyboard you can use for work, composition, and performing.
The Litejam Neo packs a ton of features to learn and play guitar, thanks to an RGB lighting system and a versatile companion app
Music
Carbon fiber guitar's smart RGB lights teach you how to play
This new smart guitar we've come across uses LEDs on the fretboard along with a full-featured app to make it easy to visually learn the instrument. Litejam has an acoustic called the Neo, as well as an electric and bass, currently on Kickstarter.
Combine virtual metal spheres, springs and anchors in any way you want – then whack them with a virtual mallet and see what happens
Music
Wonderfully oddball music app turns virtual physics into sounds
Created by a former Google engineer, Anukari abandons conventional audio synthesis in favor of a virtual physics world where collisions, vibrations and kinetic energy become music in real time using GPU processing.
Learning an instrument from YouTube videos can be frustrating, but Benjamin lets student take control using physical buttons
Music
Benjamin gives YouTube music lessons real buttons and dials
Benjamin is an iPad stand and tactile control surface for musicians who learn from videos, letting them loop tricky passages, scrub frame by frame, and slow playback in 5% steps without reaching for the touchscreen.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!