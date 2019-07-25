By combining Chandra observations with those of the Hubble Space Telescope, which excels at observing the universe in the optical part of the electromagnetic spectrum, or infrared data captured by Spitzer, astronomers are able to gather a more complete view of the universe. It's akin to being able to see all of the colors in a painting rather than just a few – not only would the view otherwise be diminished, but the observer could miss a detail that fundamentally alters the nature of the work.