As it travels, it will study the surface using an imaging mast as well as a mass spectrometer, gamma ray and neutron spectrometer, and geophysics and meteorology package. Its primary mission will be to study the floor of the Selk impact crater that may have once had conditions where liquid water and complex organic molecules could have existed for tens of thousands of years. The hope is to not only learn more about Titan itself, but also to seek signs of present and past life.