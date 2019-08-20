Currently, any space mission must carry all of its propellants with it from launch to termination. This means that the spacecraft must carry more weight and the boosters needed to put them into space must be just as proportionally large. It also means that NASA's Artemis missions, which use a rocket that's bigger than the classic Saturn V, will be very expensive as well as few and far between. In addition, the need to carry propellant puts a hard deadline on satellite missions that must be disposed of once their tanks run dry.