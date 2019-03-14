Ray suggests this makes the new drug potentially useful to patients who have tried statins and either found them ineffective, or suffered from major side effects. It is unclear at this stage how far off bempedoic acid is from being approved and implemented in clinical uses. Esperion, the pharmaceutical company working with the drug, hopes to push for approvals in Europe and the US later this year but realistically it probably will be at least 2020 before the new drug is broadly available to patients around the world.