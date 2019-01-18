The neuron tampering was also found to reverse bone-loss in mice who had been subjected to a simulated version of osteoporosis. The researchers mimicked the effects of the disease by experimentally lowering the rodents' blood estrogen until they had lost over 70 percent of their bone mass. After the estrogen receptors in the rodent's brains were deleted, the mice were able to regain 50 percent of their bone mass in less than a month.