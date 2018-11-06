Nikola revealed a fully-built One semi late in 2016, which promised an emissions-free hauling range of up to 1,200 miles (1,930 km) per 15 minute fill up, 1,000 horses (745 kW) and 2,000 lb.ft (1,475 Nm) of torque. The One is currently up for pre-order, and Anheuser-Busch expects hundreds of them to be transporting its brews across the US by 2020 (though that expectation may not be met, more on the production schedule later).

