But in all those cases, the cameras are laid out so there's three on the back, with one or two selfie cams. The Nokia 9 PureView crams five 12-megapixel cameras with Zeiss Optics on the back, in a kind of asterisk-shaped arrangement. Two of those eyes are RGB color sensors to capture accurate and vibrant colors, while the remaining three are monochrome and focus on sharpness and detail. Of the last two points on that star, one is the flash and the other is a depth sensor.