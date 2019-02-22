"Electric motors offer the opportunity to throw traditional designs overboard, and to go for what is truly groundbreaking," said Harm Besseling, Director and head of Technical Development. "NXT Motors wants to offer its customers a motorcycle that uses the maximum of technical possibilities and offers them the ultimate experience. A powerful product, but also the data that an electric motorcycle develops is the basis for that customer experience. In the pipeline of NXT Motors, alongside the Naked Bikes launched today, there are also extensions to other segments, including enduro, super sports and touring models."