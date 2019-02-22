Dutch motorcycle concept houses electric powertrain in carbonView gallery - 7 images
Dutch startup NXT Motors revealed its plans to launch its first production model, the Rage naked sportbike. Built around an impressive carbon fiber monocoque frame, the concept's full specs are expected to be finalized in the coming months, once the EU type approval process had been completed.
It was one of the stars of the Motorbeurs 2019 show in Utrecht, Netherlands. As a high-end-looking electric motorcycle made in the Netherlands, it was bound to attract considerable attention, despite the fact that its introduction revealed little more than what the eye can see.
The unveiled concept is a naked sportbike that still keeps most of its tech hidden under a veil of mystery, given that there are neither any specs to describe it, nor any other practical information for potential buyers, such as pricing schemes or specific delivery times.
What we do know is that the development process started in 2017 with a prototype (shown above) that looked quite different from the current concept. The initial test bike used a steel trellis frame and the rear suspension incorporated a single shock absorber in a cantilever geometry. Somewhere along the development process, NXT replaced the tubular frame with a carbon monocoque and relocated the rear shock to a more upright position.
The little information that has been revealed references plans to produce this first model in two versions, Rage and Raw. Unfortunately, this is the only mention of the Raw variant, so there's no description of possible differences compared to the Rage.
As for the Rage, it will be powered by a fully electric motor, focusing on the balance between sporty riding and comfortable commuting, with a 7-inch digital display and LED headlight.
"Electric motors offer the opportunity to throw traditional designs overboard, and to go for what is truly groundbreaking," said Harm Besseling, Director and head of Technical Development. "NXT Motors wants to offer its customers a motorcycle that uses the maximum of technical possibilities and offers them the ultimate experience. A powerful product, but also the data that an electric motorcycle develops is the basis for that customer experience. In the pipeline of NXT Motors, alongside the Naked Bikes launched today, there are also extensions to other segments, including enduro, super sports and touring models."
NTX Motors wants to have the Rage available by summer (North Hemisphere) in the Benelux countries, i.e. the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxemburg, before expanding to other EU countries and, finally, other continents.
Source: NXT Motors
