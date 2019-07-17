So what's a white dwarf? A white dwarf is a dying star which has burned off all of its fuel (usually with just carbon and oxygen remaining), but is still very, very hot. It's also very, very dense (imagine the mass of our Sun, compressed into the size of the Earth). Left to its own devices with no nearby stars to pinch matter and energy from, a white dwarf will eventually cool down into a lump of black carbon. And when they say eventually, they mean a billion years or so.