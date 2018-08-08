"The compounds developed at Exeter have the potential to tweak the mechanisms by which this aging of cells happens," explains Harries. "We used to think age-related diseases like cancer, dementia and diabetes each had a unique cause, but they actually track back to one or two common mechanisms. This research focuses on one of these mechanisms, and the findings with our compounds have potentially opened up the way for new therapeutic approaches in the future. This may well be the basis for a new generation of anti-degenerative drugs."