Adorable VW camper backpack is the ultimate V-dub van life accessory

We've covered so many small camping and gear trailers over the years, it's rare to find a design so out of the blue it's surprising. But the Bbox Bulli Edition is indeed that design, a different style of camping gear-hauler with an entirely different purpose. The little wheeler complements the main camper not only as a cargo carrier but as an expansion of base camp.

The original Bbox was developed by Northern Germany's Wolf Boxdesign as a family of hitch-able and towable transporters for heavier two-wheelers, including e-bikes and mopeds. In 2022, founder Berthold Wolf sold the company to nearby MFI Camperlife, which has expanded the concept beyond bikes. We suppose there are only so many cyclists to go around, even on the fertile ground of northern Germany, directly between even more passionate bicycle-loving nations like Denmark and the Netherlands.

MFI ultimately decided that small camper van owners could use a little extra space for carrying daily provisions. It's based the Bbox Bulli Edition around Volkswagen camper vans and MPVs, but we can't imagine it'll hold a different make/model against anyone who shows up ready to buy.

Ready to camp inside or on the backyard patio MFI Camperlife

When all closed up, the Bbox Bulli reminds us a lot of the Hitch Hotel Traveler - probably because that's about the only other fiberglass camping trailer out there with anything approaching the Bbox's tall, skinny profile. Put to numbers, the Bbox Bulli body stretches just 94 cm (37 in) front to back and stands at 222 cm (87 in) to its roof. Its tow bar stretches farther forward than the body itself, more than doubling the total length to 203 cm (80 in).

Unlike Hitch Hotel's telescoper, the Bbox doesn't expand an inch, staying in tall, gangly form its entire lifespan. It does open up on three separate sides, however, providing access to the 3,100 liters of storage space inside. MFI equips it with configurable shelves so that owners can adjust them around their load, better accommodating cargo like Euroboxes, water canisters, coolers, camping stoves and more.

It's clear MFI imagines the Bbox Bulli being used as a unique style of towable wardrobe, dining area and, perhaps, pantry/kitchen, as opposed to a sports gear locker and all-out chuckwagon like the Ushi trailer we looked at earlier this year. The design includes a fold-out table, and the two side closets are set up with the likes of closet rods and shelves.

Plenty of side and rear shelves for clothes, shoes, boxes, gear and other items MFI Camperlife

So if one thinks of a camper van as their home away from home, the Bbox Bulli is their closet and patio table away from home. Along with carrying extra cargo that might not fit in the van, it can also free up space inside the van itself for more at-camp living comfort. In fact, if you manage to keep most of your gear and clothes in the Bbox, you could virtually eliminate the tedious process of loading and unloading the van every trip. After returning home, remove the clothing and items you need and keep everything else loaded up in the Bbox, ready to hitch and go the next trip. The van itself remains empty and ready for work on Monday.

The Bbox Bulli weighs in around 880 lb (440 kg) and has a 660-lb (300-kg) payload. It includes airline tie-down rail on the rear wall, strut-assisted doors with locks, and an optional lighting system. The fiberglass-sandwich body can be painted or wrapped to match the tow vehicle or in buyer's choice of color and style.

We're not sure we'd pay €11,900 (includes VAT, approx. US$13,000) just to tow around a closet that matches our camper van, but the Bbox Bulli Edition is certainly a unique little tagalong. MFI Camperlife introduced the Bulli Edition last fall and took home a win at the RV industry's 2024 European Innovation Awards a few months later.

Source: MFI Camperlife

