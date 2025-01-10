© 2025 New Atlas
Handy keychain-sized Titanium EDC knife fits replaceable blades

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
January 10, 2025
You don't have to be an EDC nerd to appreciate this little knife. The BladeNex is a compact folding scalpel made from CNC machined titanium that's small enough to fit on your keychain and go wherever you do.

We've featured other compact knives on our pages over the years, but what's particularly neat about this one is that it supports replaceable blades. That means you should be able to get years of use out of this durable knife, and always have a sharp edge on hand when you need it.

Measuring just 2.42 in (6.1 cm) when closed, the BladeNex is made from premium GR5 titanium alloy that's light yet strong, and corrosion resistant to boot. It's designed with a hole that lets you attach it to a keyring, zipper, or even a necklace. There's also a stainless steel clip on the back to fit it securely on to clothing, pockets, or backpacks.

BladeNex: Titanium Micro Folding Scalpel Knife

The BladeNex is ergonomically designed for a comfortable grip, enabling precise cutting at home or outdoors. So whether you're opening packages, slicing paper for crafts, sharpening pencils, or cutting lengths of paracord, you'll have a steady grip on the knife.

An integrated lock structure that serves both as a latch and a release system prevents you from accidentally opening the knife, making it safe to carry anywhere. You'll also notice a little slot to hold a self-illuminating Tritium slot. That makes it easy to find the BladeNex in the deep recesses of a backpack, or on a forest floor after dark.

The BladeNex can be had in a textured sandblasted finish, or in an ultra-corrosion-resistant PVD black finish at an additional price. Oh, and you can get it engraved too.

Currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter, the BladeNex is currently pitched at US$39 – that's 34% off the expected $59 sticker price. This bundle includes the knife, a set of 10 replacement blades, and shipping worldwide.

Available add-ons include a set of 100 replacement blades, luminous glass or Tritium vials, a stainless steel necklace, and a titanium quick release keychain.

If you're looking to add this to your EDC kit, head on over to the BladeNex's Kickstarter page to learn more. It's worth noting that we haven't encountered this brand before, so you might want to exercise caution when backing this campaign. For what it's worth, it's already crossed its funding goal with over a hundred backers.

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission on purchases made through links.

