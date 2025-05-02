Massive magnetic H2O hammock lets the whole crew kick back in water

A hammock that not only lets a dozen or so people chill out and relax but does it on the cool, crystal-clear water? Count us in. It's the new Bote Hangout Water Hammock 15, and while it's far from the only water hammock out there floating lakes and bays, it's definitely bigger and badder than average, adding a few innovative features that make a laid-back day on the water that much more enjoyable.

The Hangout 15 stretches a namesake 15 feet (4.6 m) in diameter and has a weight capacity of 2,200 lb (1,000 kg). As a fun exercise, we'll take the weight of the average American adult to be 185 lb (84 kg), which means you can squeeze in just shy of a dozen people without exceeding weight capacity. We'll call it a clean dozen because it seems likely there'll be at least a child or two in the mix to tug the total human payload down below 2,200.

Whether off a boat or just offshore, the Bote Hangout 15 creates a fun, relaxing place to spend a sunny day Bote

Bote introduced the Hangout 15 this month as the new flagship of the Hangout Water Hammock family, which also includes 7- and 10-foot (2.1- and 3-m) models. The greater Hangout series ports over the company's rugged inflatable drop-stitch PVC construction from stand-up paddleboards to lifestyle lounge gear that includes swim platforms, tubes and various floating loungers.

Of course, all the Hangout 15's size and capacity leads to some weight. At 75 lb (34 kg), it's not necessarily that daunting to carry with a person or two, but Bote makes it easier with a wheeled 36 x 24 x 14-in (91 x 61 x 36-cm) storage bag that rolls right to launch point. It then inflates to between 6 and 8 psi via hand pump or optional electric pump and provides a big, ol' on-water lounge for taking in sun and surf. Four included "Docklink" attachment rings let users attach multiple Hangouts or other floating together into a sprawling water-top day lounge.

The Hangout 15's full mesh center works as the actual hammock, allowing users to sit in the water without sinking like a stone. The floating ring with anti-slip surface works as a dock-like sun platform for sitting or lying out of the water in the open air.

Enjoying idyllic waters with the Bote Hangout 15 Bote

The deck top also features one of the innovations that tie Bote's various products together: Magnepods. These magnetic docks are compatible with Bote tumblers, speakers and packs, holding them in place via a strong magnetic connection. So Hangout loungers can enjoy drinks and music without worrying about losing their kit in the water.

All in all, the Hangout Water Hammock 15 is one of those products that makes us a little disgruntled to be sitting indoors writing about it and not out in the sun enjoying it. It's still a bit early in the Northern Hemisphere spring season, though, so maybe we'll be in a better spot in a month or two.

The Hangout 15 is available now for a retail price of $1,799 and includes the wheeled travel bag, hand pump and a repair kit. If that seems like too much float or too much money, Bote's other Hangout Hammocks and loungers bring similar fun-in-sun revelry with less bulk and price, starting at $949 for the Hangout 7.

Video intro below:

BOTE Hangout Water Hammock

Source: Bote