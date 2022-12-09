© 2022 New Atlas
Video: Bruder deep-dives its biggest, baddest off-road camper trailer

By C.C. Weiss
December 09, 2022
The Bruder EXP-8 puts its dual-axle air suspension system to work
The air pressurization system ensures the cabin remains clean and dust-free
The Bruder EXP-8 debuted last year, and Bruder has been putting together video and photography throughout 2022
The Bruder EXP-8 debuted last year, and Bruder has been putting together video and photography throughout 2022
A look at the Bruder EXP-8 interior
With indoor and outdoor access, the wet bathroom doubles as a mudroom perfect for cleaning off before entering the main cabin
The EXP-8 galley comes standard with a dual-burner induction cooktop, stainless steel sink, filtered water tap, 10-wine bottle holder, 188-L fridge/freezer and large hatch for
Owners can monitor the EXP-8 with the touchscreen management system from inside the trailer and inside the tow vehicle
The Bruder EXP-8 supports an overland trip in Iceland
The EXP-8 keeps the wine handy from inside or out
The Bruder EXP-8 puts its dual-axle air suspension system to work
We thought we'd covered the last of Bruder for 2022 when we looked at its new Stealth edition lineup last month, but shortly thereafter we got word that the company had released the official video for its EXP-8 flagship, something that was conspicuously missing when we first looked at the EXP-8 a year ago. It's not hard to see why it took a little time to complete the video — Bruder filmed the EXP-8 traveling remote, uninhabited lands stretching from permafrost-coated mountains to turquoise-kissed coastline, interspersing closer looks at the trailer's many impressive features.

When we looked at the EXP-8 back in September 2021, we assumed the video would be live shortly thereafter, but it ended up taking a little extra time. All's well, though, as the official EXP-8 video delivers everything we were waiting for — footage of the EXP-8 getting put through the paces in exotic wilds, details about the family-sized interior, and a closer look at some of the trailer's best features, particularly the air-adjustable suspension and how it makes a difference at camp and on the ride there.

The Bruder EXP-8 supports an overland trip in Iceland
More than just Bruder's largest trailer, the 22.4-foot (6.8-m) EXP-8 is also its most capable overland tagalong. It was developed from the ground up for the world's most extreme four-season environments, from sub-zero Arctic expeditions to 120 F+ (49 C+) desert crossings.

For such purposes, the EXP-8 packages together an off-grid electrical system with 16.7-kWh battery bank, 5,000-W inverter and 1,600 watts of solar; 300 liters of fresh water storage and remote water pumping/filtration for procuring usable water from natural sources; and a pressurization system that keeps the cabin clean and fresh in the dustiest environs. Buyers can also upgrade the electrical system to charge an electric tow vehicle.

The EXP-8 galley comes standard with a dual-burner induction cooktop, stainless steel sink, filtered water tap, 10-wine bottle holder, 188-L fridge/freezer and large hatch for
The AU$299,000 (approx. US$203,000) EXP-8 carries all that equipment in and on a hardwearing composite body mounted to a fully welded off-road chassis. The chassis is engineered to accommodate the patented suspension, which delivers a foot (30.5-in) of wheel travel.

The newly announced Stealth package adds a microwave oven to the galley, a full recovery package with rear winch and MaxTrax, and an off-road light bar, not to mention the blackout look at which its name alludes.

With indoor and outdoor access, the wet bathroom doubles as a mudroom perfect for cleaning off before entering the main cabin
Bruder knows its trailer far better than we could ever hope to, so we'll let the video take it from here. We especially like the bits about how the air suspension system helps the trailer dodge low-hanging branches and how the indoor/outdoor bathroom design makes an effective mudroom.

Bruder EXP-8 Official Video

Source: Bruder

