Tow-anywhere Bruder off-road camper trailer goes stealth

Few camper trailers we've looked at over the years are as insanely overbuilt and impressively equipped as the Bruder EXP series from Down Under. Big, industrial-looking composite fortresses with adjustable air suspension, pressurized, dust-free interiors, gourmet kitchens, and touches like wine racks and available washer/dryers, the EXP lineup has never been begging for an upgrade. But Bruder has done so anyway, introducing the new Stealth package for all EXP trailers, from the EXP-4 ruggedized geo-drop to the new EXP-8 flagship. Along with black-out looks, the new package brings on extra power, convenience and off-road capability to support even more ambitious off-grid adventures.

Blacks and grays have always featured prominently in Bruder's stylebook, but the Stealth Edition pushes those neutral looks to new heights. All Stealth models come colored in pure black from roof rack to tire contact patch, including 18-in black alloy wheels rounded out by 305/60R18 tires.

Only the lights, reflectors and scattered bare metal components add the smallest bit of contrast to the pitch-black trailer series. We foresee an owner or two having to spend the night on bare ground after being unable to find the Stealth in the dark following a day adventure that runs late.

To offset the undertaker's suit, Bruder adds white gloss white cabinetry inside all Stealths. The larger EXP-8 and EXP-6 trailers get contrast black leather sofas with sporty red stitching.

The Bruder EXP-4 Stealth pops its tailgate galley after hours; the Stealth model is upgraded with a larger 80-L front-opening fridge Bruder

While the new color scheme gives each Bruder EXP a little extra visual edge, it's the equipment upgrades that really enhance each trailer. Those begin with a 300-W solar blanket for all three models, boosting off-grid power capability. The EXP-6 also gets an extra 200 Ah of battery power for a total capacity of 800 Ah. The EXP-4, meanwhile, adds in a 2,000-W inverter-charger. The EXP-8 already has a flagship electrical system with more battery and converter power than either of those upgrades provide, so it gets a standard microwave oven instead.

The standard Bruder EXP-8 comes with a 1,600-W solar charging system, and the Stealth adds a 300-W portable blanket charger Bruder

All three EXP Stealth models get a bevy of exterior upgrades, starting with an electrically controlled side awning and extending to a 4,500-lb (2,040-kg) rear winch, tire inflation kit, pair of blacked-out MaxTrax Extreme recovery boards, and added storage.

Additional model-specific upgrades include a drop-down privacy tent with portable toilet and a platform rack for the EXP-4, an extra 45 L of water storage and an enhanced audio system with two additional indoor and outdoor speakers for the EXP-6, and a powerful roof-mounted light bar and enhanced audio for the EXP-8.

The Bruder EXP Stealth series follows its tow vehicle loyally through thick and thin Bruder

Bruder introduced the Stealth this month, around the same time American overlanders were busy gawking at a few impressive all-terrain explorer debuts at SEMA 2022. The limited edition Stealth package tacks roughly AU$16K to $17K onto the price of each EXP model, with the EXP-4 Stealth retailing for AU$120,000 after GST and the EXP-8 for AU$315,000. Bruder lists US prices at US$79,900 for the EXP-4 and $199,900 for the EXP-8 but notes those are meant merely for informational purposes and based on exchange rates at the time of publication. They will change with exchange rate fluctuations.

The EXP-6 PT Stealth makes camp in the forest brush Bruder

The EXP-6 starts at AU$248,000 (US$159,900) for the PT model with pop-up roof and AU$255,000 (US$163,900) for the GT fixed high-roof variant.

Watch the flagship EXP-8 Stealth roll through various environments and obstacles in the video below.

Bruder EXP-8 Stealth Edition

