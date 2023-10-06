Camp365 foldable RV pod grows Tesla or Ford pickup into mountain cabin

Following up on its slim-bodied fold-out camping trailer, Camp365 is now developing a Model T for modern day. The all-new pickup camper pulls Camp365's lightweight, collapsible design off the trailer frame and drops it in the truck bed, providing a slim, lightweight electric-truck-friendly ride. At camp, the Model T will spread its wings into a roomy pickup-back micro-cabin that sleeps a family of five and includes a workstation, bathroom amenities and an indoor/outdoor kitchen.

Currently under development, the prism-shaped 4-foot-wide (1.2-m) Model T pod will ultimately fit between a full-size truck's bed walls, using a pair of removable legs for loading and unloading. At 7.3 ft (2.2 m) long, it will outsize the average pickup bed, requiring the open tailgate to support its rear.

Camp365 has designed the camper to ride fairly low and narrow, adding in an aero deflector at the front to improve aerodynamics and fuel efficiency. This will be of particular importance to the electric pickup owners the company is targeting, though drivers of ICE pickups surely won't mind if their mpgs don't nosedive off a cliff.

The Model T will weigh between 700 and 800 lb (318 and 363 kg) depending on options, according to Camp365, much lower than the average full-fledged truck camper and more comparable to lightweight, streamlined models designed for midsize or small trucks, such as the Scout Tuktut or Kimbo 6.

Camp365 has designed the Model T specifically with electric trucks in mind, but it will work with most 1/2- to 1-ton pickups Camp365

Like Camp365's trailer, the sides of the Model T box will fold out to become the floor of the camper with help from gas struts. The hard front and rear walls will then fold up into place, carrying the roof and sidewall fabric with them and securing into place with help from stabilizer poles. Within about 10 to 15 minutes, a single person will be able to turn the pickup bed into a wide family camping cabin. Guy lines will help stabilize the shelter and its two side awnings, while a rear ladder system will bring campers up to the door.

More than just basic tent fabric, the Model T's soft walls will feature a dual-layer construction that uses the air gap as all-season insulation. Those walls will enclose a 63-sq-ft (5.9-sq-m) floor designed to sleep up to four adults or two adults and three children on a modular bedding system. The beds will set up as a queen, a twin and pair of single bunk beds, and in a few other configurations.

Twin + bunk beds layout Camp365

The modular floor plan will allow campers to adjust around different trips, from quick solo overnighters to family vacations. It will also adapt to the needs of the hour with options like a folding table/workstation and chair, and slide-out dual-induction cooker accessible from inside or out. Underfloor cubbies and hanging soft shelves will provide storage space without eating up floor area. The high ceiling will offer up to 6.7 ft (2 m) of headroom.

Camp365 Model T interior with queen bed and workstation Camp365

As far as bathroom amenities go, the Model T will offer a portable toilet, a stowable sink that connects to a 45- or 91-L fresh water tank, and an indoor/outdoor shower system hooked to a 12-V water heater. A portable water UV and filter purification system will be available for safely using naturally sourced water for drinking and washing.

The Model T is being developed to carry gear like bicycles and kayaks via compatible racks. Camp365 says it will be able to hold two e-bikes, four bicycles, two kayaks, or two paddleboards. It will also offer under-floor hanging points for setting up hammocks outside.

The Camp365 Model T will include hammock hangers Camp365

The Model T is available for preorder now, and Camp365 plans to begin production in summer 2024 (Northern Hemisphere). Additional features and options will include a lithium battery, solar prep, dimmable LED lighting, 110V/12V/USB outlets, a Wi-Fi booster and even Starlink satellite internet. The company has not yet listed specific compatible truck models but says the camper is being developed with most 1/2-, 3/4- and 1-ton pickup trucks in mind. Pricing is set to start at US$25,000.

This quick preview video gives a closer look.

Camp365 T Model "Truck Bed"

Source: Camp365

