Campstream One uses a Tesla or Rivian to heat or cool your tent

People camping in tents are expected to "rough it" a bit, but … if they have a battery-powered heating and air conditioning system right beside them, why not use it? That's the thinking behind Campstream One, which mooches off the user's electric vehicle.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the system is made by Swedish startup Campstream.

It was invented by John Ingold, who along with cofounder Anders Nilvius previously worked in product development at outdoor gear company Thule. The setup is presently compatible with Tesla models 3 and Y, and Rivian truck models R1T and R1S, although compatibility with other EV makes and models is in the works. It reportedly works with all brands and styles of tents.

At the center of Campstream One is the Window Unit, which sits in place of one of the vehicle's rolled-down front side windows. A short hose runs from a hole in that unit to an intake scoop which completely covers one of the vehicle's dashboard heat/AC vents.

The Campstream One Window Unit Campstream

A longer 3-meter (10-ft) hose runs from the other side of the Window Unit hole to an unzipped opening at the bottom of the tent's door flap – or one of its windows. A piece of clothing or whatnot can be stuffed around the tent-end of the hose to keep bugs from getting in.

Once the parked EV's heating or air conditioning system is running in its app-controlled camp mode (originally intended for people sleeping inside the vehicle), the heated or cooled air travels from the dash vent and into the tent. As an added bonus, an included USB-C cord runs from the dash to the tent along with the hoses, allowing users to charge devices such as smartphones overnight.

The vehicle-interior section of the system Campstream

Also included are a set of reversible sleeves which are black on one side and reflective silver on the other. When wrapped around the two pipes, these help draw in solar heat (black) or reflect it (silver), as needed.

Assuming Campstream One reaches production, a pledge of 3,940 Swedish Krona (about US$375) will currently get you a setup – the planned retail price is $499. The system is demonstrated in the video below.

Campstream One: New Camping Climate System - Tesla & Rivian

Sources: Kickstarter, Campstream

