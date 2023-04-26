Titanium tool has changeable scalpel blades and quick-release clip

Multitools are great. That is, they're great until you don't have one with you – or the one you have has a blade that's too dull to get anything done. The Bladeclip seeks to tackle both of these issues with a design that incorporates a sturdy built-in clip and a scalpel-style blade-change system that keeps things extra sharp.

The Bladeclip has already blasted through its initial goal of raising $5,000 on Kickstarter. That's due in part to the fact that the makers of the tool, 3 Peters, have already delivered on a previously successful campaign for a titanium utility knife. It's also likely because the tool incorporates two smart features into its design: a clip and a swappable blade system.

The clip is cleverly incorporated as part of the Bladeclip's design so with the blade collapsed, it's as easy as pressing the side of the tool and attaching it to a belt loop. The clip also allows the tool to be slotted onto a shirt or pants pocket and, while it could be used to attach a traditional keyring, there's actually an additional ring at the other end of the tool that serves this purpose.

The Bladeclip is easy to open, and blades are locked in place by a built-in mechanism 3 Peters

In terms of the blades, the Bladeclip is designed to fit nine different scalpel-style ones ranging from No.18 to No. 26. This not only means you can have the right blade for the job, but when a blade gets dull, it can be removed and replaced. What's more, if you forget to take your Bladeclip out of your carry-on luggage at the airport, you can simply remove and discard the blade rather than turning the entire tool over to security personnel.

The Bladeclip's functionality is further improved by a window breaker on one end plus a bottle opener. And, of course, the titanium construction – which seems to be a favorite material for multitool makers these days – helps ensure the entire tool's durability. At a size of just 81.5 mm (about 3.2 inches) when folded, you get a decent amount of functionality from a relatively small package.

Right now you can still get one of very few Super Early Bird rewards left and snag a Bladeclip with 10 blades for US$89. Once those are gone, the price climbs to $99. The team is also offering a two-pack with 20 blades for $169. As an add-on, you can get a box of 100 blades for $12.

If the campaign continues to do well and all goes according to plan, the developers of the Bladeclip plan to send out the knives to backers in September of this year. Its functionality is demonstrated in the video below.

The Bladeclip: Titanium Pocket Knife+Quick Release Keychain

Source: Kickstarter