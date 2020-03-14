Egoé Nestbox hits the US to turn the Jeep Wrangler into a camper van

For years, we've seen one innovative camper-in-a-box system after another launch in Europe, each quickly turning everyday vans, SUVs and cars into campers and back again. The US market has lagged well behind but has gotten a slow trickle of these light, versatile camper systems, both imported from Europe and grown on its own soil. The Nestbox from Czech company Egoé Nest becomes the latest import to work its way over the Atlantic and is capable of turning vans into camper vans, 4x4s into overland campers, and crossovers into something in between.

We've seen the Egoé Nestbox peeking out from the backs of various vans and SUVs at European camper shows. The models are often quite easily distinguished by the Fiskars X5 hatchet hanging off their faces, an addition that seems just as effective for styling and branding as it is for processing firewood out in the wild.

Over the years, Egoé has branched out to create camper kits for all the styles of vehicle you might think about camping in: vans, SUVs, station wagons, 4x4s and more. It announced this week that, following the many requests it's received from the US, it will be bringing its clever kits to North America with an official debut at Overland Expo West in May.

Vehicles the Nestbox Camper is compatible with include the Volvo XC60 and Subaru Forester and Tribeca Egoé Nest

Egoé has four kits all together, and its announcement mentions its Nestbox Camper specifically. The smallest and newest addition to Egoé's European lineup, the Camper is designed around wagons, crossovers and SUVs. Not all compatible vehicles are available in the US, but cross-market models include the Land Rover Discovery 4 (LR4), Subaru Forester and Volvo XC60.

Given its more compact design, the Nestbox Camper includes a lower, more streamlined kitchen box than other Nestbox models. The available Fiskars hatchet mounts sideways on the right side. The full-width slide-out pulls out to reveal a dual-burner stove on the left, and the left and central face pull up to extend available workspace. The collapsible sink hangs off the center extension fed by a water canister stored below.

The Egoé Nestbox Camper is the smallest camper box in the line, designed for smaller vehicles like crossovers and station wagons Egoé Nest

The bed, meanwhile, stores on top of the kitchen box when not in use, then extends out over the folded rear seats to sleep two adults at night. The three-panel vented bed frame easily detaches from the kitchen box when not needed, allowing owners to take along just the kitchen for day trips.

Always a popular option with the American overland and outdoor crowd, the Jeep Wrangler looks like it'll work with the Nestbox Supertramp Egoé Nest

This week's announcement doesn't mention any other products by name, but it is accompanied by a photo of a Jeep Wrangler with Nestbox system that shows promise of turning America's off-road icon into a highly nimble overland camper rig. That Nestbox model appears to be the Supertramp off-road variant, or a spinoff thereof. In Europe, Egoé offers the Supertramp for the Land Rover Discovery 4, but the always-popular Jeep Wrangler is sure to prove an important addition for its success in the American overland market.

The Supertramp has a larger, taller kitchen box, its hatchet mounted upside down on the right. The slide-out combination of dual-burner stove, sink and extensions is similar, but the unit also includes space for a small Dometic CF16 fridge on the right side. The fold-out bed stores on top in the same manner.

Larger than the Camper, the Supertramp has space for a fridge box on the right side Egoé Nest

There's no indication of whether or not Egoé will bring its mid-size or small van kits to North America, so we'll have to wait to see what kits and compatible vehicle lists it shows at Overland Expo. US pricing is also TBA, but the 165-lb (75-kg) Camper kit retails for €2,796 (approx. US$3,125) in Europe before tax, the 174-lb (79-kg) Supertramp €3,396 ($3,775).

New Atlas plans to be on the ground at Overland Expo West, assuming the show takes place. In an email update this week, Overland Expo organizers said the show's May 15 to 17 dates are still a go for now, but they are monitoring the Covid-19 situation and keeping in contact with local health authorities. The coronavirus has already caused the cancellation or postponement of numerous major events, including Mobile World Congress, the Geneva Motor Show and the New York International Auto Show, so near-future events remain quite up in the air.

Source: Egoé Nest

