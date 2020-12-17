The best electric RVs and camper innovations of 2020
At the start of the year, we looked at some of the technologies that will be shaping the camper industry in the coming decade. Electrification was a critical one, but at the time we didn't realize just how quickly it would start spreading its way through motorhomes, motorhome base vehicles and even trailers in Year 1 of the decade. From all-wheel-drive camping trailers that are no longer merely towed to camp, to fully electric off-grid camper vans that power their ride and camping equipment with battery power alone, to plug-in hybrid campers with more practical ranges, 2020 welcomed a surprising number of promising electric camper debuts, innovations and developments.
Here's a look at our top picks the year:
Electric AWD camping trailer self-drives over pavement and muddy trailJanuary 13, 2020Dethleffs isn't the only company pondering an electrified camping trailer. Australian firm OzXcorp is hard at work on a supplementary e-drive to turn hard-edged off-road caravans into semi-self-propelled machines with Level 4 autonomous capabilities.
Fiat electrifies the Ducato, Europe's favorite camper van baseJuly 01, 2019The Fiat Ducato van is an absolute tour de force of camper conversion, accounting for roughly 75 percent of European motorhomes. And it'll soon be available as an electric. Fiat Professional's first all-electric vehicle will join a refreshed Ducato lineup for the 2020 model year.
AL-KO e-chassis tech could jumpstart the electrified RV ageFebruary 13, 2020RV chassis builder AL-KO joins Dethleffs and OzXcorp in working toward an electric-driven camping trailer that can partially power itself. Instead of leaving out the motorized RV segment, it's also developing an electrified motorhome chassis.
Nissan electric mini-campervan doubles its lithium to leave gas behindOctober 28, 2020Sussex Campervans has taken its all-electric Nissan camper van a step further than others, eliminating both gasoline and LPG from the build. The gas-free mini-campervan is electric through and through, offering an efficient way of traveling and camping.
Electrified Wellhouse camper van makes roadways and campsites greenerMarch 13, 2020Last year, Dethleffs introduced the Globevan e.Hybrid plug-in camper van. Now British conversion shop Wellhouse Leisure launches its own Ford Transit Custom PHEV camper van, the new Misano 2 PHEV with over 300 miles of range.
Modular eBussy is the adorable German e-van and camper of our dreamsJuly 28, 2020In addition to having timelessly adorable looks, the new German-designed electric eBussy could be one of the most modular vehicles in the world, easily switching between family van, cargo van, pickup truck, camper van and other configurations.
Fisker Force-E off-roader will make a mean electric camper carApril 28, 2020The Force-E package brings an aggressive off-road stance to Fisker's upcoming electric Ocean SUV, previewing a rescue vehicle that could quite easily become another in the growing legion of next-gen electric camper rigs.
Electric Volkswagen camper van road trips 7,500 km to top of EuropeNovember 06, 2020Frank Eusterholz had big electric camper van ambitions. He put a PlugVan module into a VW e-Crafter and went on a 7,500-km journey to the northern tip of Continental Europe. His trip serves as an inspiring early look at electric RVing possibilities.
$4,400 electric trike pickup camper is a lean, green urban motorhomeFebruary 05, 2020Forget the Tesla Cybertruck camper because there's a stranger electric pickup camper roaming the world. The Electric Frog camping scooter sends the worlds of truck camping, motorcycle camping and EV camping into a fantastic collision.
Hyundai gets serious about unstoppable, four-legged 4x4 robo-carsSeptember 30, 2020Turns out Hyundai was actually pretty serious when it debuted the go-anywhere four-leg/wheel drive Elevate concept in 2019. This week, it announced that it has formed a new studio to work on "ultimate mobility vehicles" (UMVs), including the Elevate.
Okay, that last one is a bit of a stretch that isn't directly tied to the RV market, but just imagine how cool it will be to build out a camper inside one of those Hyundai apocalypse-bots before traversing across boulder fields, stepping clean over deadfall and scaling up mountainsides to car camp where no one has ever car camped before. We won't get there next year, but with a number of high-profile electric trucks and vans on the way, 2021 promises to be an even bigger year in electrified camping and RVing.
