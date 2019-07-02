We don't anticipate that any of the electric pilot projects will be camper vans or motorhomes, but it is definitely intriguing to see such a popular camper van base vehicle going electric. So far, electric campers have primarily been limited to small vans with limited room and larger Class C motorhomes with limited range. A Ducato (or Sprinter or Crafter)-based camper van with over 200 miles of range would immediately become the most intriguing all-electric camper van available, though the Rivian R1T with slide-out kitchen would probably take the crown for most interesting all-electric camping vehicle, period.