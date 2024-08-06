Flounder 2.0 multitool ups your around-the-neck tool count to 13

For companies in the business of multitools, the name of the game is cramming as many tools as possible into as small a form factor as possible. Atlanta-based XEdge ticked those boxes with its Flounder multitool pendant last year and has now followed up with the Flounder 2.0.

Although the latest iteration of the Flounder is slightly larger than its predecessor, those few extra millimeters enabled XEdge to pack in a few more features – five more tools to be exact. Although, as is the case with most multitools, a number of the tools perform double or even triple duty, so the case could be made for a lower tool count, but we’ll stick with XEdge’s number of 13.

The Flounder 2.0 measures 38.9 mm (1.53 in) at its widest point and 62.4 mm (2.45 in) high, compared to the Flounder 1.0 which measured 26 mm (1.02 in) wide and 50 mm (1.97 in) high. It’s also a bit heavier than the Flounder 1.0, at 33.7 g (1.19 oz) compared to 13.2 g (0.5 oz). Regardless, you won’t pull any muscles lifting it up.

The tools making a return in the Flounder’s second iteration include an ‘everlasting pen,’ 1/4-in and 1/6-in bit drivers, nail puller, pry bar, bottle opener, saw, keychain holes and tritium slots. The new additions include a rope cutter, knife sharpener, magnetic bit holder, flathead screwdriver and file.

The firestarter consists of a striker on the tool and a separate ferro rod



Interestingly, XEdge doesn’t include the Flounder’s firestarter on its list of tools, maybe because it also requires the ferro rod, which is technically separate to the main unit but is included and has holes that allows it to be threaded onto a cord or cable along with the Flounder 2.0 itself.

Like its predecessor, the Flounder 2.0 is crafted from grade 5 (GR5) titanium for extra rust resistance, and it designed to be worn around the neck as a pendant or attached to a keychain for easy everyday carry (EDC). Also making a return are the tritium slots to hold tritium vials that make it easy to find the tool in the dark. The colors of the vials can also be customized to personalize your Flounder.

To increase the tool count while keeping the size and weight down, XEdge came up with a two-piece design. Spinning the top piece around reveals the recess for the magnetic bit holder and another for the everlasting pen.

And like the Flounder 1.0, the Flounder 2.0 is the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, with prices starting at US$57 and shipping (worldwide) slated for December of this year, if everything runs to plan. You can check out the campaign pitch video below.

