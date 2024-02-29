Titanium multitool packs 17 features into one crazy carabiner

Would you say that 17 features are a lot to cram into one titanium carabiner multitool? If so, the GH Carabiner may be just the gadget you're looking for. And who knows, you may even end up putting some of those features to actual real-world use.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the GH is manufactured by Hong Kong-based gear company Ant Design. Some of the firm's past offerings have included a six-function keyring multitool and a bit-driver multitool with a pop-out bit-storage compartment.

First and foremost, the GH can indeed be used as a gear-hanging, belt-loop-dangling carabiner. Its spring-loaded gate can be unlocked and pushed in with one hand, plus that gate's slider lock mechanism automatically reengages when the gate is released. The carabiner can support a maximum load of 220 lb (100 kg), although it should not be used for rock climbing.

The GH Carabiner measures 55.5 x 95 x 8.5 mm (2.1 x 3.7 x 0.3 inches) Ant Design

Tools located on top of the GH include a bubble level and nail file along with a fold-out tungsten carbide glass breaker, flat head screwdriver, and 4-mm interchangeable-bit driver. A hex bit comes with the device, plus there's a magnetic storage compartment for a second user-supplied bit on the GH's non-gate side.

That side also houses a removable ferro rod fire-starter tool and a fold-out replaceable utility blade. Additionally, incremented markings running the length of the side allow it to serve as a metric or imperial ruler.

The highest-end version of the GH Carabiner is claimed to tip the scales at 56 g (1.9 oz) Ant Design

The bottom of the GH is home to a bottle opener/pry bar and keyring hole, while the gate contains slots for third-party vials of slightly radioactive glowing tritium (which we're guessing absolutely no buyers will bother hunting down).

Should you be interested, a pledge of US$109 will get you the full 17-feature titanium GH Carabiner – the planned retail price is $159. There's also a less expensive 13-feature titanium model, along with 17- and 13-feature aluminum models.

You can see the device in use, in the video below.

GH Carabiner: Titanium 17-in-1 EDC

