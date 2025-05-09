Split-axle survival cart transforms into modern prairie wagon camper

From the AntiShanty 4XD, to the Ushi Chuck, to the Trail Mod, to the Jayco Crosstrail, we've seen some unique off-road gear-hauling camper trailers, in the past year and a half alone. And still, some designs leap out from the pack and make us look thrice. The Highcountry Unlimited UTV trailer is just that type of design, a big, old towable tub with two axles, a specialized heavy-duty walking beam suspension, and the ability to transform into the closest thing out there to a covered wagon for the contemporary overland explorer.

Look at the Highcountry Unlimited trailer quickly and it immediately harkens back to a simpler time of animal-drawn carts and carriages. But stare in for a few extra seconds, and you come to realize it's a fully modern take on the age-old concept – no wooden wheels or chassis members, no abundance of harvested crops or agricultural supplies overflowing the sides, no whip-toting driver, and no draft animal tethered to the bow.

The Highcountry Unlimited trailer can also work as a cargo hauler without integrated tent camping Highcountry Unlimited

Still, those humble origins shine through in a deeply retro-inspired gear wagon-camper designed for backcountry adventure. Highcountry was founded in search of an easier, higher capacity means of bringing gear and provisions into the most remote reaches of the Grand Canyon's North Rim area.

The company chased a design it fondly recalls as a modern-day chuck wagon and eventually refined it into the dual-axle, aluminum square tube-framed hauler you see before you. In place of horses or oxen, it's driven by a motored off-highway vehicle ranging from slow, steady workhorse to fast, ferocious dune-slayer. We suppose you'll want to unhitch the trailer before truly slicing and slashing any dunes, though.

In place of your usual single- or dual-axle trailer suspension, Highcountry goes for the articulation of a Timbren walking beam setup; also note the lower drop-down hatch for the storage tub Highcountry Unlimited

The 11.8-foot-long (3.6-m) Highcountry trailer starts off as a basic two-tier gear tub and can be accessorized up into a proper RV. The most interesting part about the base spec is the walking beam suspension cushioning the four wheels, a feature we haven't seen on a trailer in quite a while. Highcountry says the trailer has just over 16 inches (41 cm) of ground clearance unloaded.

Walking beam design uses a pivoting mechanism to keep all tires in contact with the ground and maintain a smooth ride when hauling heavy loads. This YouTube short gives a quick look at how the Highcountry trailer's walking beam gets things done over some seriously bouldery trail.

Storage bed meets rooftop camping Highcountry Unlimited

The trailer includes a pickup truck-like bed inside its drop-down tailgate, and a tub-like storage compartment below accessed via a separate hatch. With that basic, empty gear-hauler spec, owners can load up with their own cooler and camping supplies and tow it all into the wild.

Those looking to get up off the ground can further spec up the Highcountry trailer into a more complete camper by selecting from various options. A combination of lateral crossbars and a rooftop tent is one way of adding overnight sleeping capabilities, but we prefer the Conestoga Camper package. Here, Highcountry relies on a rugged Kodiak Canvas truck tent to turn the 7-foot (2.1-m) trailer bed into a modern-day covered wagon. The trailer box measures 68 inches (173 cm) wide from the outside of the left wall to the outside of the right wall so the bed will comfortably accommodate two adults.

Highcountry Unlimited cargo trailer with Kodiak Canvas truck tent = modern-day Conestoga Wagon Highcountry Unlimited

The Conestoga package also includes an inflatable mattress with pump, a sand mat, four 19-L gas cans, bed tie-down track, and a step bench or small ladder for climbing up into bed at night. The camping trailer weighs in at 870 lb (395 kg) empty and offers 930 lb (422 kg) of payload.

Highcountry offers a variety of options for different camping needs, including a diesel heater package with 50-Ah battery and remote control, propane heated shower system, several awning options, and various accessories from 23Zero.

The Conestoga Camper starts at US$21,449 before any optional add-ons, while the rooftop tent-topped "Camp Mansion" models start at $24,149.

Source: Highcountry Unlimited

