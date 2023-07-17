HX Outdoors dresses its new multitool up as a switchblade

Combining the timeless shock and awe of a switchblade with (some of) the utility of an everyday-carry multitool, the new Retractable EDC Tool from Chinese knife and pocket tool shop HX Outdoors is a unique addition to any multitool collection. With the flick of a thumb, the tool immediately fires out a series of four handy functions to wrench, drive and pry. The small tool can drop in a pocket or ride on top with its integrated clip.

HX Outdoors really leans into cool factor over function with its 4-oz (116-g) Retractable tool, but we think it's succeeded in creating something a little different for the EDC collector, if not for those looking for the most functional multitool.

HX REDC in action HX Outdoors

The Retractable EDC Tool (we'll call it the REDC from now on) starts as a simple 5.3-in (13.5-cm) aluminum handle with a glass breaker on the bottom. Hit the thumb button, though, and a 3.7-in (9.3-cm) blade-like 420J2 stainless steel implement emerges instantly, bringing a slotted screwdriver/pry bar tip and a stack of hex wrenches cut into its surface. A little farther down, the metal edge opens up into the obligatory bottle opener.

Outside of the screwdriver and maybe bottle opener (if we didn't already have bottle poppers on nearly every other tool, keychain and piece of gear we own), none of the REDC tools would find their way into our personal list of EDC functions we look for in a multitool. But we suppose that's the tradeoff when buying a single-implement switch-tool – you're paying mostly to show off that deployment at parties and tailgates.

A different spin (or spring) on the multitool HX Outdoors

HX Outdoors isn't the first maker to think of integrating switchblade action into multitool design. There was the Toughbuilt Scraper Utility Knife a couple years ago, more of a "dual tool" than a multitool, and there was the more fully equipped SOG SwitchPlier and SwitchPlier 2.0, the latter released back in 2015. A more compelling, tool-loaded take on the switch-tool, the SwitchPlier 2.0 combined a single-button auto-deploy plier with usual, handle-concealed suspects like a straight/serrated-edge blade, Phillips and slotted drivers, a file, can and bottle openers and more.

The SOG looks like the better option for sure but is no longer available. So if the idea of a switch-action pocket tool appeals to you, the HX REDC looks like the way to go in 2023. Or it might be, anyway. HX is currently trying to get it off the ground via a Kickstarter campaign with a $49 super early bird pledge point. The crowd ultimately gets to decide if a vaguely useful multitool with switchblade action is worth the money. We know our answer, but what's yours?

Source: Kickstarter

