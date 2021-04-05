Inflatable Super Kayak catamaran packs into a bag for transport

While some people like the idea of kayaking, they may be put off by how cumbersome the boats are to transport, and how tippy they can be. The Super Kayak – currently on Kickstarter – is made to address both concerns.

Created by London-based product designer Kirk Kirchev, the watercraft takes the form of a modular, inflatable, sit-on-top catamaran kayak.

At the heart of the Super Kayak are its two streamlined inflatable aramid fiber hulls, which are double-skinned and coated in thermoplastic polyurethane to help guard against punctures and abrasions. These are joined together by an anodized 7000 aluminum alloy frame which includes a seat with a folding adjustable backrest, an adjustable foot rest, and a small netted cargo-carrying platform.

Also included is a four-piece paddle and a portable electric pump, the latter of which should reportedly be good for 15 hull inflations (each to 15 PSI/1 bar) per USB charge.

The Super Kayak components Super Kayak

Once assembled, the kayak measures 12 ft long by 3 ft wide by 2.5 ft high (360 by 94 by 75 cm), and weighs a claimed 30 lb (15 kg). It can carry a maximum load of 220 lb (100 kg). When disassembled and packed down into its included bag, it measures 28 by 20 by 12 inches (65 by 50 by 30 cm).

Extra components that are currently in development include a front child/pet seat, an aft cargo deck, a sail mount, and an outboard motor mount.

Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of £938 (about US$1,304) will get you a Super Kayak of your own – that's 40 percent off the planned retail price. You can see the craft in action, in the video below.

Potential backers might also want to check out the successfully Kickstarted Trekkayak inflatable catamaran kayak.

Sources: Kickstarter, Super Kayak