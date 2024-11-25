Haul your seats, gear, and shade outdoors in this all-in-one wagon

If you attend a lot of your kids' league games, tailgate often, or can't get enough of Mother Nature, consider treating yourself a well-appointed outdoor wagon that's purpose-built for a good time. The Lawn Chariot comes with plenty of space for all your gear, seats two comfortably, and includes an adjustable canopy in a clever design.

Designed to go practically anywhere, this crowdfunded carryall features large 3-inch wheels and a coaxial steering so it's easy to haul around with you. It even comes with wheel locks to keep it from rolling away. The only kind of terrain it can't handle very well is loose sand.

With 5.3 cubic feet (150 L) of total storage in its 47 in x 21.7-in (119 cm x 55-cm) cargo hold, it can easily fit a large cooler, fishing gear, a range of sporting equipment, camping essentials, and snacks. The 600D polyester fabric should support a load of up to 330 lb (150kg).

The seats are made from durable 600D polyester and get individual armrests. The foldout canopy is waterproof, and you can adjust its angle. Chariot Outdoor

For those of you who already spend a lot of time outdoors, you've probably seen similar wagons before. What's impressive about this one is how it integrates two full-size seats that can support two adults weighing up to 265 lb (120 kg) each. Those polyester seats also offer a comfortable height of 18.25 in (46 cm), which is similar to my desk chair.

The Lawn Chariot unfolds from a compact form factor to comfortably carry lots of gear and seat two adults Chariot Outdoor

Plus, you get 3 cubic feet (85 L) of storage under the seats when they're set up, and you can also optionally keep either seat folded down to make room for easy access to items like a cooler.

The Lawn Chariot's seats set up at a comfortable height for adults, and can accommodate storage underneath Chariot Outdoor

Now what if you plan to sit out in bright sunshine? Other wagons let you attach umbrellas, but the Lawn Chariot takes a different approach. A foldout waterproof canopy (not unlike a photographer's reflector panel) comes in its own pocket on the side of the wagon. It can be easily attached on either side to provide shade, and adjusted with an included hook to keep the sun out of your eyes.

The Lawn Chariot also gets a bunch of thoughtful touches that should make it easy to live with:



You can roll it set up like a wagon or folded using the height-adjustable handle.

The handle is designed to stay off the ground when extended, so you don't have to bend over to pick it up.

The seats include armrests, cup holders, and pockets to hold phones and small items.

You'll get plenty of storage space inside the wagon, along with large cup holders and pockets for small items by the seats. Chariot Outdoor

The Lawn Chariot is expected to be priced at US$400, which is more than you'd pay for beach wagons that only haul gear and lack seats, but about the same as what you'd pay for a similar model like the Malo'o Lounge Wagon. However, you can snag it at a 30% discount while the Kickstarter campaign is on, which brings down the price to a tempting $279. Shipping will set you back by an additional $30-$50 in the US.

This wagon is designed for camping and any other way you can think of touching grass. You can also buy an optional cooler and fishing rod holder. Chariot Outdoor

Chariot Outdoor, the company behind this wagon, have been working on the Lawn Chariot since last June. After several initial prototypes, the team now has a functional version ready, has met its funding goal of $10,000, and aims to begin shipping orders starting February 2025 if all goes according to plan (the usual crowdfunding cautions apply). The team is also working on an optional fishing rod holder and a 33-qt (31-liter) cooler that you can order separately.

