Impressive 6-in-1 RV might even make you want to go Cybertruck camping

Nothing about the Tesla Cybertruck (or the pickup campers built for it) has made it look like a particularly inviting camping vehicle. After famously awful first impressions, Elon's tent debacle didn't help. It seems like we'll have to wait for trailer builders to step outside the pickup box (prism) for a better Cyber-camping experience. Living Vehicle's Cybertrailer, for example, looks like a downright pleasant place to base camp, if you can even call it camping so much as luxury apartment-like mobile living.

If there was one company that could properly domesticate the jagged-edged Cybertruck, it would have to be Living Vehicle. The California has created a niche for itself building some of the most well-equipped camping/destination trailers in the world, high-powered off-grid homes that live as comfortably as permanent residences but just happen to sit atop trailer wheels. Plus, its signature shiny aluminum cladding is a natural match with the Cybertruck's naked stainless steel.

The Cybertrailer makes its first (non) appearance at Overland Expo West 2024 CC Weiss/New Atlas

We were a bit disappointed to stroll to Living Vehicle's Overland Expo West booth this year and find only a banner for the Cybertrailer ... with nothing more than a shadowy trailer rendering. We'd like to say the company has properly revealed the trailer in the metal with today's announcement, but we're still at rendering level. This time, though, it's better fleshed out the exterior and interior and released a proper, though partial, list of specs.

In the process, Living Vehicle has managed what previously looked impossible: raising the idea of Cybertruck camping from uncomfortable, weird and over-designed to downright aspirational. We'd still prefer to hitch the Cybertrailer to something other than the Cybertruck, but we do appreciate the coordinated look of the dynamic duo.

The Cybertrailer can be used with any appropriate tow vehicle, but it's really designed to match the Cybertruck's look and all-electric design Living Vehicle

We would have expected Living Vehicle to seriously cut the Cybertrailer's overall size well below its previous offerings, but the dual-axle 27-foot (8.2-m) trailer actually sizes right between its existing HD24 and HD30 trailers. It is more streamlined and much lighter, though, with a 5,000-lb (2,268-kg) that's half the shorter HD24's base weight. Gross vehicle weight registers in at an estimated 9,000 lb (4,080 kg).

That's still not exactly "lightweight" and seems likely to take a pretty noticeable bite out of the Cybertruck's total range. That doesn't have to be a dealbreaker, though, because while the trailer is clearly inspired by Tesla's truck, it can be towed with any properly sized/equipped vehicle, from alternative electrics like the Rivian R1T to heavy-duty diesel pickups.

Living Vehicle gives the Cybertrailer loads of solar power, as well as water generation and recirculation capabilities, extending the time campers can spend completely away off the grid Living Vehicle

For those who do go with an electric tow vehicle, Living Vehicle also mentions it's developing proprietary electric-assist trailer axles that will help the Cybertrailer power its own weight, something a variety of other legacy RV builders and startups are also working on. Living Vehicle will slap on up to 5,000 kilowatts of solar panels so the fully electric trailer can harvest loads of energy and keep its battery topped off for running both the e-axle drive system and living area appliances and equipment.

An onboard Level 2 EV charger will ensure that Cybertrailer owners can use that stored energy to charge an electric tow vehicle. So while a dead EV battery might strand them temporarily, it doesn't have to mean calling for rescue if they have time to solar-charge their way to an effective traction battery charge.

Should dwindling water supplies look like they could become an issue, Living Vehicle's RV-integrated water generation option promises up to 34 liters a day of fresh water per day, atmospherically harvested from the comfort of base camp with no need to expend valuable energy searching for natural water sources. A water recycling system promises to stretch supplies even further.

We can take or leave the Cybertruck-inspired exterior, but it does at least appear to gain some slight aerodynamic advantage over Living Vehicle's existing trailer boxes. We'd think a lifting roof would serve the trailer well to lower total ride height, but Living Vehicle sticks with a simpler fixed-height design that slopes downward to the nose. The company claims a drag coefficient as low as 0.39, not far off Tesla's claim of 0.34 for the Cybertruck and quite closely matched to the 0.384 from independent Cybertruck testing.

The split kitchen offers planty of space for food preparation, cooking and plating Living Vehicle

Step through the Cybertrailer's entry door and literal shine turns to figurative shine, with luxurious materials like marble countertops and rich wood grain-style paneling demanding immediate attention and large glass windows filling the entire space with natural light and views.

Beyond marble surfaces, the kitchen comes appointed with modern appliances across a large, open layout that spans the entire width of the trailer. It features an induction cooktop, electric oven and dishwasher, working within Living Vehicle's all-electric power system. The dry "spa" bathroom, meanwhile, puts a center aisle between the toilet/sink room and the luxurious marble-walled shower with rainfall head, teak flooring and bench, and full-height glass door. In between, the washer/dryer keeps the walk-in closet stocked with clean soft goods.

Double bunks Living Vehicle

Interestingly, Living Vehicle breaks down the walls between rooms it's traditionally installed in its trailers in favor of what it calls a six-in-one living space. The open concept defaults to a large rear sofa lounge, which becomes a five-seat dining area during meals. At night, the space transforms into oversized sleeping quarters, a bunk room that sleeps a total of four adults and a child.

The living area can also be configured as a TV room, complete with reclining couch seats and a home theater system. Digital nomads will enjoy tapping into Living Vehicle's mobile office experience, quickly deploying the Starlink-connected workstation for two tucked in the corner between expansive glass windows. The desk flips up from the base of the foldaway love seat.

You may be working, but it'll still feel like a vacation Living Vehicle

The sixth and final purpose of the Cybertrailer's living area is toy-hauling garage. The trailer's rear deck, possibly its most alluring feature, drops to serve as a ramp so that campers can load motorcycles, electric bicycles, boards and more. Tie-down points on the floor secure everything down.

"The Cybertrailer isn't just about going off-grid; it's about bringing everything that defines your journey—bikes, boards, kayaks and more," said Living Vehicle CEO Matthew Hofmann. "With expansive indoor gear locker and a versatile toy hauler garage, you have the freedom to take all that inspires you."

Sure, parking two pristine brand-new ebikes in the living area doesn't look bad, but how about after a few laps through the dust and rock just out those windows? Living Vehicle

We're not sure we'll ever be sold on the idea of storing dusty, gritty bikes right next to our marble countertops and light gray sofa, but we suppose Cybertrailer campers could use the pickup bed and roof for that type of thing. Living Vehicle does offer a tidier option for smaller items like surfboards, skis and electric foil boards. The exterior gear locker provides walk-in space for such gear and accommodates wet clothing, footwear, accessories and other cargo. It looks like the perfect spot to change out of dirty clothes before stepping back inside the trailer cabin.

The exterior gear closet is a nice addition that keeps expensive toys, apparel and accessories secure Living Vehicle

Other planned Cybertrailer features of note include smart home control with a mobile app, a huge 7-foot (2.1-m) skylight with electrochromic transparency control, automated window shades, home security hardware, and a HEPA air filtration system. Living Vehicle is still sticking with plans for a 2025 launch, but it feels like it had better get moving on from renderings to hard prototypes and a full spec sheet if it hopes to achieve that.

Eager folks can get in the order queue for the $175,000+ Cybertrailer with a relatively painless, fully refundable $100 deposit.

Source: Living Vehicle