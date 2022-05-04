© 2022 New Atlas
Off-grid RV with hideaway Apple workspace makes the world your office

By C.C. Weiss
May 03, 2022
Add the all-new Creative Package, and the Living Vehicle becomes a mobile home office that works from anywhere you can tow it (2020 model pictured)
Add the all-new Creative Package, and the Living Vehicle becomes a mobile home office that works from anywhere you can tow it (2020 model pictured)
The Living Vehicle bedroom looks like a simple enough RV bedroom
Fold the Murphy bed up and the Creative Studio comes to life
Living Vehicle imagines the Creative Studio supporting more than just the average remote worker, offering enough computing power to support music producers mixing tracks or film editors working on post-production
When the bed folds down, the desktop stays level, keeping everything in place
Kicking off the 9 to 5 (or perhaps 10 to 3)
With 80 inches of desk space and multiple available displays and computers, the Creative Studio package is designed to accommodate two digital nomads, working together or on their own
Getting work done on the open road
Living Vehicle offers a full line of models with various sizes of electrical systems
All that electrical and tech power brings in some serious control and monitoring hardware
Beyond the integrated computer station, a Creative Studio-equipped Living Vehicle has the same layout and amenities as any other Living Vehicle and comes as ready to camp or vacation as work
The Creative Studio package adds $24K to the price of a Living Vehicle
Add the all-new Creative Package, and the Living Vehicle becomes a mobile home office that works from anywhere you can tow it (2020 model pictured)
Living Vehicle makes a residential office off the beaten track
The expandable Living Vehicle solar system offers up to 3,520 watts
With work-from-anywhere digital nomadism still taking the world by storm, California innovator Living Vehicle has presented a professional-grade work-and-stay solution for its towable off-grid tiny home. The company has foregone the small, limited workspaces and hybrid dining table/desk layouts of other mobile office designs to create a full-blown productivity station with high-end Apple computer. Thanks to the Murphy bed lurking behind the office wall, the office transforms into a dedicated residence at the end of the day, encouraging wandering professionals to leave work behind and enjoy RV life.

Falling somewhere between an Airstream and modern homesteader tiny house, Living Vehicle travel trailers are already on the short list of best ways to hit the road and work remotely. With the pandemic and ensuing increase in the remote work lifestyle as its motivator, Living Vehicle has been further fine-tuning its interior for workaday travelers.

Living Vehicle got the ball rolling last year by launching a Mobile Office package that swapped out the fixed bed in the bedroom for a Murphy bed that folds away to reveal a full-width desk. The newly launched Creative Studio package takes the next step by filling the mobile office out with a neatly integrated, high-powered suite of Apple hardware.

The Creative Studio package makes Living Vehicle's mobile office cleaner than ever, pulling much of the equipment off the desktop and mounting it to the wall. That process starts with dual 32-in Retina 6K Apple Pro Display XDR screens or a 27-in Retina 5K Studio Display. Standard computing power comes from a 16-in MacBook Pro laptop with M1 Pro or M1 Max chip and six-speaker audio system. Buyers can also upgrade to an M1 Max or M1 Ultra Mac Studio.

From there, Living Vehicle accessorizes with a wireless, rechargeable Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad, Genelec "The Ones" studio monitors, Beyerdynamic wired headsets, and a Logitech 4K Pro Magnetic webcam all mounted neatly on the wall (bed base). The company has specced the hardware package with the intention of supporting the most demanding professionals, including the likes of film editors and music producers.

"Most modern professionals would find it impossible to work effectively on a beach, editing a feature film on a laptop," said Living Vehicle cofounder Matthew Hofmann in the recent Creative Studio announcement. "The Creative Studio is a no-compromise solution with the highest-end technology from Apple, providing a dedicated, professional-grade solution wherever your work takes you. The Living Vehicle energy system provides the off-grid capability to keep your remote work/live space and devices running in all environments."

The off-grid system of which Hofmann speaks starts out with 1,320 watts in the Living Vehicle's most basic spec, rising up to a powerful 3,520-W solar system that includes a retractable solar-panel-covered awning. Battery capacity ranges between 14.4 kWh and 58 kWh.

The Creative Studio's 80-inch-long (203-cm) walnut desktop is designed to comfortably accommodate two hardworking mobile residents. Connected to the wall/bed via multi-articulated brackets, it remains level when the bed folds out, keeping anything on top stable and in place. When folded down, the bed transforms the space into an unassuming bedroom with queen-size memory foam mattress.

Having years of experience working from home, one thing we like about the Murphy bed/office solution is that it encourages putting work out of sight and out of mind during the evening, whereas a separate office space can easily rope one back into checking emails or otherwise working into the wee hours rather than enjoying life on the road. On the downside, the design is not as readily accommodating for couples who have different work/sleep schedules.

The Creative Studio is available now for any Living Vehicle model. The add-on package bases at US$23,995 and can be configured up or down in price, depending upon the buyer's selected equipment. Living Vehicle trailer base prices start at $299,995 for the entry-level Core version, climbing to $469,995 for the high-powered Pro-ev flagship.

Learn more in the 4.5-minute intro video below.

Living Vehicle Creative Studio

Source: Living Vehicle

C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

