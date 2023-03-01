MyCanoe Solo 2 puts origami canoe tech in a smaller, lighter package

Six years ago we first heard about the MyCanoe, a two-person canoe that folds up like origami for transit and storage. Its makers are now back on Kickstarter with the smaller, lighter MyCanoe Solo 2.

Like the original model (which is now called the Duo) and the first version of the Solo, the Solo 2 has a main body which consists of a single sheet of pre-folded, UV-resistant, 5-mm, double-layer custom polypropylene.

When the canoe isn't in use, that sheet folds down into a totable rectangular package measuring 43 inches long by 11 inches high by 18 inches tall (108 by 28 by 46 cm). Once it's time to hit the water, the sheet folds out into a solo canoe which is 9 ft 5 in long by 31 inches wide (290 by 78 cm).

It's held in shape by integrated buckling straps, and can reportedly be assembled by hand in just two minutes.

The MyCanoe Solo 2, in the process of coming together MyCanoe

After the included seat has been clipped in, the Solo 2 can be paddled just like a regular single-person canoe. It's said to weigh in at 19 lb (8.8 kg ) – as opposed to the Duo's 43 lb (19.5 kg) – and can support a maximum paddler/cargo weight of 300 lb (136 kg).

According to its designers, the Solo 2 should last for at least 20,000 fold cycles. And it does come with a patch kit, should users run into any jagged rocks or pointed sticks.

Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of US$469 will get you a Solo 2 of your own – the planned retail price is $699. Optional extras include a canoe- or kayak-style paddle, side-mounted stabilizer floats, plus a backrest and footrest.

The MyCanoe Solo 2 can be seen in use, in the video below. Potential backers might also want to check out Oru's successfully crowdfunded $699 Lake – although it's described as a solo kayak, its open cockpit makes it very canoe-like.

MyCanoe SOLO 2: The Foldable Canoe That Fits In Your Closet

Source: Kickstarter

