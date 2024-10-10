Lighter, cheaper electric-assist cargo cart sheds 30 pounds and $800

Motorized carts like the e-Wagon can definitely help you haul heavy loads, but what if the cart itself is a bit heftier than you'd like? Well, you can always just buy a lighter and less costly model … such as the e-Wagon Air.

Made by Hong Kong outdoor gear company Outisan, the Air is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, just like its predecessor (now known as the e-Wagon Ultra) was in 2022.

Over the past two years, the basic idea hasn't changed much. The cart still features a folding metal frame, a canvas cargo compartment which is slung within that frame, and four rubber-tread wheels. Each of the two front wheels contain a brushless hub motor.

The Air is available in color choices of black, gold or gray Outisan

When a sensor in the handle is touched by the user's hand, the motors are activated. An onboard IMU (inertial measurement unit) then detects the user's walking speed and the slope of the terrain, causing the motors to provide an appropriate amount of electrical assistance.

Lightly pushing on the handle slows the cart down, while a firmer push stops it – an extended firmer push puts it in reverse. The cart will also stop if the handle is released, meaning it won't just keep going on its own if you let go.

The Air sports 160 liters of cargo volume Outisan

As far as basic specs go, the Air can carry up to 150 lb (68 kg), it has a top speed of 6 km/h (3.7 mph), and can reportedly travel up to 8 km (5 miles) per 5.5-hour charge of its 130-Wh lithium battery. And yes, at 40 lb (18 kg), it's a full 30 lb (14 kg) lighter than the 70-lb (32-kg) Ultra.

That said, the Ultra still is the more capable of the two.

It can carry as much as 200 lb (91 kg), for instance, plus it can roll along at a slightly faster 7 km/h (4.35 mph) and go up to 11 km (7 miles) per charge. For these reasons, it's now being marketed towards commercial users, while the Air is aimed more at campers and other "civilian" users.

Assuming the e-Wagon Air reaches production, a pledge of US$349 will get you one – the planned retail price is $599. The Ultra sells for $1,399.

You can see the Air in action, in the video below.

Outisan e-Wagon Air: The Most Innovative Electric Wagon

Sources: Kickstarter, Outisan

