Outisan e-Wagon uses motor-assist to make hauling less galling

Putting heavy gear in a wagon definitely makes it easier to transport, but the load can still be difficult to pull – particularly going uphill. That's where the e-Wagon is designed to come in, as it features electric motors for easier hauling.

Created by Hong Kong manufacturer Outisan, the e-Wagon is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. It features a folding metal frame, a canvas cargo compartment which is slung within that frame, and four rubber-tread 7-inch wheels.

The two front wheels each contain an electric brushless hub motor, both of which are simultaneously activated by a hand sensor in the wagon's handle. Once they are activated, an onboard IMU (inertial measurement unit) detects the user's walking speed and the slope of the terrain, causing the motors to provide an appropriate amount of electrical assistance.

Not only is a boost provided on flat ground or when going uphill – up to a top speed of 3.75 mph (6 km/h) – but the motors also keep the wagon from rolling forward too fast when going downhill. According to Outisan, if the e-Wagon is loaded to its maximum cargo capacity of 180 lb (82 kg), the user will feel like they're pulling a load of only about 10 lb (4.5 kg).

According to Outisan, the e-Wagon should retail for $999 Outisan

Power is provided by a removable 200-Wh lithium battery, which is reportedly good for up to 7 miles (11 km) per three-hour charge. That battery can also be used to charge or power electronic devices, via integrated output ports.

Other features include a fold-down tailgate for accommodating longer loads, front and rear lights (800 and 200 lumens, respectively), a reverse gear, plus an optional cargo cover, cargo net and water bottle holder. The whole thing is claimed to tip the scales at less than 40 lb (18 kg), and is IP66 water-resistant – that means it's projected against jets of water from any direction.

The Outisan e-Wagon features front and rear LED lighting Outisan

For the time being, the Outisan e-Wagon is only available to backers located in the US, Canada and Hong Kong. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of US$449 will get you one – the planned retail price is $999. It's demonstrated in the video below.

Potential buyers might also want to check out the successfully Kickstarted (and burlier) Buffalo Cart, which starts at $2,199.

Outisan e-Wagon

Source: Kickstarter

