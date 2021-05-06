Pen-size titanium multitool takes care of EDC screwdriver needs

With a lineup of titanium pocket tools and pens, Tennessee's Big Idea Design has established a name for itself in small, lightweight everyday carry (EDC). Its new Bit Bar Inline shrinks and lightens that EDC even more, giving carriers Phillips, Torx and slotted bits inside a sturdy all-metal driver that should easily fit in the small fifth pocket of a pair of Levi's jeans.

With the Bit Bar Inline, Big Idea brings together its tool and pen lineups. The new compact driver has a titanium square-tube outer chassis sized like a pen, complete with pocket clip. The three bits are stored on the removable inner bar and a spring-action ball bearing and rare-earth magnets help keep things secure.

Bit Bar Inline broken down into its components Big Idea Design

The dual-tube design allows the owner to store the Inline blunt end out in his or her pocket to prevent any poking, quickly removing it and flipping it around into a functional screwdriver. The outer sleeve can also rotate and secure to the driver as a T-handle for improving grip and torque. A separate connection allows it to function as an offset T-handle for jobs in which that works better than a centered T.

It looks like a squared-off pen but is ready to drive in screws Big Idea Design

Big Idea's bit kit comprises three S2 steel bits: a #2 Phillips, a T8 Torx and a 1/4-in slotted bit. It uses standard 1/4-in hex bits so that owners can easily customize the tool, swapping out Big Idea's bits for alternatives more useful for their own everyday needs.

It's called the Bit Bar Inline, but it looks more similar to a slimmed down version of Big Idea's three-bit Ti EDS screwdriver than the eight-bit original Bit Bar. The Inline measures 4.3 inches (10.9 cm) long when packed for pocket carry, with a maximum width of 0.7 in (1.8 cm) as measured from the outside of the clip to the opposite side. It weighs just under 2.2 oz (62 g) when loaded with the bits, making it a very compact, convenient piece of EDC for those who regularly find themselves in need of various styles of screwdriver.

The new Bit Bar Inline atop the original Bit Bar (top) and Ti EDS screwdriver (lower left) Big Idea Design

Big Idea's latest mini-tool is off to quite a start on Kickstarter, where it's racked up over US$120,000 in funding (on a goal of $1,000) since launching last Friday. It's still available at pledge levels starting at $80 and comes with a lifetime service warranty. If all goes as planned, deliveries will get underway in September.

Source: Big Idea

