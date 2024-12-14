Magnetic pico torch spews out over 200 lumens from your keychain

Tiny flashlight, tiny output, right? That's not always the case. We've seen a number of keychainable mini-flashlights with big lighting capabilities over the years, and the new PicoTorch takes the crown. This ultra-portable gadget twists out over 200 lumens of light and burns for up to two hours a charge while fitting in the smallest pocket on your daily ensemble. With a magnetic base, it doubles as an effective work light when tinkering around the car or garage.

A quick look back through our recent coverage reveals we've covered a few comparably tiny keychain bullet flashlights over the years, including the 100-lumen 1.2-in (30-mm) Slughaus Bullet, 130-lumen 2.5-in (64-mm) Ysmart MQ3, and 100-lumen 1.3-in (33-mm) Septem Hunt23. The PicoTorch, brought to life by the fittingly named British company World's Tiniest, is comparably small at just 1.3 in (33 mm) long, and it comfortably doubles up on power compared to two of those, firing out up to 215 lumens.

The PicoTorch is on Kickstarter now World's Tiniest

Of course, if you're familiar with the modern flashlight market, you'd be correct in suspecting that the PicoTorch only offers a full 215-lumen blast for a limited runtime – 15 minutes, in this case. Otherwise, you'll need to scale back to low mode for a steady 35-lumen flow that lasts up to 2.5 hours per charge – still not bad for a tiny torch the size of a child's thumb. The battery recharges via an integrated USB-C port with overcharging protection.

The PicoTorch team at World's Tiniest credits the lamp's CREE LED bulb and conical reflector for the flashlight's ability to deliver maximum brightness from such a tiny package.

The bullet-shaped PicoTorch features a CREE LED and conical reflector World's Tiniest

Adding to the PicoTorch's everyday usefulness is a magnet integrated into the base that allows it to find use as a work light or stationary lamp. Simply secure it to a metal surface like the underside of a popped car hood or on a steel table, and you have a stable light source. The fact you can carry it on your keychain and use it for automotive work makes it a great little backup light to have in case of a mechanical emergency. It's also designed to be rain- and splash-proof, nice to know in case the weather's bad.

World's Tiniest is currently running a Kickstarter campaign in a push to get the PicoTorch to market next year. It's offering the 1.1-oz (32-g) stainless steel version for pledges of £27 (approx. US$34) and the 0.8-oz (24-g) titanium variant for £35 (US$44). Not surprisingly, given the fun, powerful form and affordable price, the campaign has soared, raising nearly $50,000 on a $3,200 goal with over 700 backers. If everything else goes that smoothly, backers can expect to start seeing their pico flashlights in May.

Source: World's Tiniest

