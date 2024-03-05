Lure-tracking device is angled at showing anglers where the fish bite

The Swedish-made Probe device is designed to help anglers catch more fish. It does so by following their lure down into the inky depths, recording the depth and conditions at which the fish strike.

Invented by Swedish angler Christer Chytraéus, the Probe is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. The streamlined waterproof device measures 33 mm long (1.3 in), weighs just 7 grams (0.2 oz), and is attached to the top of the fishing line leader – the lure is at the bottom of the leader.

Once the Probe has been cast into the water along with the lure, its integrated sensors begin measuring and recording factors such as cast length, water depth, water temperature and underwater lighting, along with the speed at which it and the lure are moving through the water. It's designed not to wobble or otherwise draw attention to itself.

The Probe should reportedly be good for 10 hours of use per battery-charge Probe

When a fish strikes the lure, the telltale jerk of the line is recorded, along with the depth (and other variables) at which the event occurred. Upon being reeled back to the surface and getting within Bluetooth range of the user's smartphone, the Probe transmits its recorded data to an app on that phone.

Utilizing the app, the user can then determine how far they should cast and how deep they should let the lure sink on their next casts. That said, it's also important to know the water temperature, lighting conditions and weather – all of which are also recorded on the app – as those may affect the depth at which the fish are hanging out on any subsequent trips back to the same spot.

Because Bluetooth signals travel very poorly through water, the Probe can't provide the angler with real-time depth readings. Instead, based on the rate at which the device sank on previous casts, the app estimates its current depth. The user is alerted via the app when the lure has (presumably) reached the target depth, so they can start reeling it in.

The Probe app displays both recorded and estimated real-time lure data Probe

Assuming the Probe reaches production, a pledge of €104 (about US$113) will get you one. The planned retail price is €149 ($162). You can see the device in use, in the video below.

It should be noted that smartLure's successfully Kickstarted Model Zero offers similar functionality, although it's an actual lure that buyers are stuck with using – by contrast, the Probe can be utilized with any third-party lure.

Other devices designed to give anglers a high-tech edge include the Chasing F1 Pro aquatic drone – which uses an underwater camera to show users where the fish are – and the rod-mounted Smart Rod Sensor, which records the location and conditions when strikes are detected.

PROBE - Track lure swimming depth when fishing

