New Rocket RV concept looks to power past VW as ultimate surf camper

Despite the existence of multiple modern custom surfy camper vans and concept campers, when one thinks "surf camper van," it tends to bring about images of the classic VW Type 2 pop-tops of 50s and 60s surf culture. But German camper innovator Rocket Camper is ready to shoulder VW out of the way and assume control of the surf van throne. Its Surf 'n' Sail concept is designed from the ground up for water sports lovers and includes independent "wet" and "dry" zones with features like a Murphy bed over a waterproof tub floor, plenty of board racks, and a deconstructed kitchen and dining setup that keeps space clear for large gear.

The last time we looked in at Rocket Camper, the company was headed to the mountains with a beefed-up MAN TGE 4x4 camper. This year, it's shed elevation in a hurry to land back at sea level with the Surf 'n' Sail, a radical twist on camper van design meant to keep water sports enthusiasts more prepared and comfortable before, during and after their adventures. The van is so water-focused, in fact, it's now on show at the Düsseldorf Boat Show, where it traveled immediately after its world premiere appearance at the CMT camper show.

The Surf 'n' Sail concept is ready to transport all kinds of large, awkward water sports equipment Rocket Camper

To help better separate the damp, dirty outdoors from the warm, cozy indoors, Rocket Camper turns the rear half of its Fiat Ducato panel van into a wet zone, creating a big, old waterproof floor that sits lower than the front floor and is designed to drain out the back of the van. Inspired by dinghy design, it adds angled waterproof side panels to create a large, tub-like space for handling dripping, draining water from wet surfboards, hanging wetsuits, soaked shoes and more.

Occupants can even use the shower sprayer stored in the side cabinet to spray down gear and take a hot shower. It's like a larger, more extreme version of the entryway wet room concept we've seen from EarthCruiser and Nook Vans.

The indoor/outdoor shower lets users rinse gear and themselves off inside or out Rocket Camper

With so much space dedicated to the wet zone, Rocket Camper is left to install a bed that sleeps over top the tub floor. The show van features a single-piece Murphy bed that folds up against the passenger-side wall during the day and drops down at night. However, Rocket Camper has created the Surf 'n' Sail as something of a living concept and brainstorming board, saying it could also use a lift-away bed that rises to the ceiling, as in the Winnebago Revel. A dual ceiling fan system and interior heating ensure that the damp tub area is dry and warm come bedtime.

The Murphy double bed folds down at night and back against the wall during the day Rocket Camper

The wall opposite the folded Murphy bed houses a stack of adjustable, removable peg racks that can hold surfboards, kite boards, paddles, foil boards, booms and other water sports equipment. Up above, Rocket Camper flips the idea of a full-length roof rack, installing it on the inside of the van for storing longer surfboards, paddleboards, windsurf sails or kayaks. The rack can also be used to hang clothes, helmets and a curtain for use with the oversized rear shower room.

We'd have to think the usual exterior rooftop rack would be more practical for actual real-world use over mounting potentially wet, sandy gear directly above one's only bed, but the interior rack is certainly an interesting show feature for a concept camper.

The Surf 'n' Sail stores way more boards than people, between its long pass-through floor, long ceiling rack and wall racks Rocket Camper

Rocket Camper completes the cargo area with over-wheel well boxes running the length of the waterproof floor. These provide storage space for sports accessories, camping gear, clothes, bedding and more. Integrated tubes on the base of each box are sized to accommodate sail masts and other long, slim gear. The flat box tops, meanwhile, double as benches.

Up front in the dry zone, Rocket Camper installs a kitchen block with dual-burner stove, sink and worktop behind the driver's seat. The kitchen cabinetry houses the portable dry separating toilet that we reckon could be used in the wet zone, assuming no else is in there, or outside. Rocket Camper uses its signature straps and carabiners to support the table top that attaches to the outside of the kitchen, creating a dining space with swivel van seats.

Rocket Camper Surf 'n' Sail dry area/galley/lounge Rocket Camper

Rocket maintains an open, spacious feel by sliding the fridge/freezer over to the passenger side of the van. The dual-hinged fridge can be as easily accessed from outside as in, and the cabinet around it adds a second work space/shelf on top.

The Surf 'n' Sail seems a little too niche to find a home in a production camper van lineup, even one as idiosyncratic as Rocket's. If it doesn't make it as a complete camper product, perhaps some of the solutions will find their way to the official options list.

Source: Rocket Camper

